Police issue CCTV of man suspected of snatching pensioner's bag in Barnsley

A man snatched a pensioner's bag and fled the scene in broad daylight in Barnsley.

The offender robbed the 67-year-old woman in Market Street, Goldthorpe, before making off towards Jackson Street and Kelly Street. The woman was not hurt in the robbery, but lost a quantity of cash with the handbag.

The incident happened on Friday, January 6, at 1.15pm but the suspect is still on the loose and now police have issued a CCTV image in the hope of tracking him down.

Officers describe the man as being slim, of medium height, wearing a dark hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 505 of January 6.