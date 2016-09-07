Police investigate reports of a sexual assault on a schoolgirl in North Lincolnshire

Officers are investigating reports a school girl was sexually assaulted by a man in an alleyway in North Lincolnshire.

The incident happened at around 8.20am today (Wednesday, September 7).

The 15-year-old victim was walking through the alleyway from Queensway towards Old Brumby Street, Scunthorpe, when she was assaulted from behind by a man.

She fell the floor and the man sexually assaulted her. He ran off when she struggled.

The offender is described as white, around 6ft tall, of skinny build, aged 40 to 50-years-old and with grey/ blonde hair.

Detective Inspector Pete Thorpe said: “Luckily, incidents of this kind are rare.

“However, we are treating the incident very seriously and would appeal for anyone who believes they may have seen this man to get in touch.

“Officers are following up a number of lines of enquiry and additional patrols are being deployed to the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 113 of September 7.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555111