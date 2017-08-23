Police hunting wanted man believe he is in South Yorkshire

Police are hunting for a man wanted for breaching a court order and making a threat to kill.

North Yorkshire Police today said that Matthew Alan Stanley was believed to be in the South Yorkshire area.

The 27-year-old Stanley, formerly of Selby, is wanted for five breaches of a non-molestation order and one offence of making a threat to kill.

The orders are issued to protect the victims of domestic violence and typically specify who can live in the family home or enter the surrounding area.

A police spokesman said: "If anyone sees Stanley, they should not approach him but all the police immediately on 101."

Anyone calling the 101 number should select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Stephen Armitage, of Selby Police.

Those calling from outside North Yorkshire will need press # and say “North Yorkshire Police” before going on to selection option 2.

Alternatively, email Stephen.armitage@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.