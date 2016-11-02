Police crackdown puts the brake on speeding in Doncaster

A police crackdown on speeding in Doncaster has been hailed a success.

Speed checks carried out by police officers and PCSOs in Rossington have led to a reduction in offences, according to South Yorkshire Police.

On Littleworth lane, a busy road with a 30mph speed limit, 100 cars were checked and 16 speeding offences were logged during a recent operation.

Doncaster neighbourhood Inspector Mark Payling, who has been involved in the work done to catch speeding drivers, said: “The work done so far marks the beginning of further speed operations that will be put in place to target drivers and reduce the number of deaths caused.”

BREAKING: Manhunt after rape of girl, 12, in Sheffield suburb



Police called to protesters fighting against tree felling in Sheffield



Anger over delay in resurfacing the 'worst road in Sheffield'



Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Sheffield



Sheffield Wednesday: How football’s sack race can skew results



Sheffield United: Blades boss Chris Wilder hoping for triple striker boost



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE



Get all the latest Owls stats



Get all the latest Blades stats