Pedestrian injured in collision on Doncaster high street

A pedestrian has been injured this afternoon after they were involved in a collision with a car on a busy Doncaster street.

The incident happened earlier today on Bentley High Street.

Police tape was used to cordon off a stretch of Bentley High Street near to Tesco Express.

There are a number of police vehicles also at the scene.

The road was closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident, but it has since been re-opened.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “There was a road traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered some injuries but they are not life threatening. The road has now been re-opened.”

They were not able to say what time the incident occurred.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service Trust have been asked for comment.