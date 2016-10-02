Over 100 animals killed in Sheffield allotment arson attack

A family has been left devastated after over a hundred of their animals were killed when their allotment was set alight.

Jessica Lindley, her father Richard, 54, and her sister Mary,15, rushed to their allotment, on Alexander Road, Aston, at around 11pm on Thursday after being alerted to the fire by a family friend.

Jessica risked her own life by walking in to a burning shed to save the lives of six ducklings, but 140 rabbits were killed and two horses were injured in the blaze.

Sheds were also completely destroyed and stables were damaged.

Jessica, aged 23, said: “I only live five minutes away from the allotment, but by the time I got there most of the animals were on fire and already dead.

“My dad tried to get in to the shed to save the rabbits, but he couldn’t. They were continental giant rabbits, worth about £500, but they had sentimental value.

“The sounds the animals were making were horrific. The firefighters got their quickly, and they told me off for going in to one of sheds to save the ducklings.

“I just couldn’t stand there and listen to the terrible sounds they were making though. I didn’t think about own safety, it’s just instinct.

“Two of our horses were also injured in the attack. One has injuries to his legs and the other has burns to his face. He looks like he might have been shot in the face too.

“They are both on very high level pain killers and the vets are coming back to see them every couple of days. We hope they will be okay.

“We are all distraught by what has happened.”

On online fundraising page has been launched to raise £2,000 to help the Lindley family rebuild the allotment and pay for the horses vet bills.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We treat all acts of arson extremely seriously and are working closely with South Yorkshire Police to identify those responsible and to prevent further instances occurring.

“Incidents such as these take up a large amount of our resources when they could be needed at genuine life-threatening emergencies.”

No comment was available from South Yorkshire Police.

If you would like to make a donation, please visit www.gofundme.com/2s4jvwk4

If you have any information, call the police on 101.