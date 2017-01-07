Missing South Yorkshire teenager Adam found safe

Police have thanked those who helped find a missing South Yorkshire teenager.

Adam El-Refee, 13, went missing from his home in Doncaster at 3.30pm on Friday, January 6.

He was found just after 8.30pm the next day.

