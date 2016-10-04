MISSING: Can you help find teen Charlie who has a life-threatening medical condition?

Concern is growing for a missing teenager, with a potentially life-threatening medical condition.

Charlie Slater, 15, was last seen at The Lawrence Academy, Doncaster Road, in Scunthorpe at around 9am today.

He has since been in contact with family members but will not reveal where he is.

However, officers are concerned for his wellbeing due to his medical condition.

He is believed to have changed out of his school uniform and may now be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured top.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, with short dark brown hair and slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 185 of October 4.