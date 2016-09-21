Military medals and diamond jewellery with high sentimental and monetary value stolen

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a numerous items of jewellery were stolen from a property this week.

The offenders entered the property in Luddington between 7.15am and 10.15am on Monday September19 through a side door before stealing a large number of high value items of jewellery and military items.

.

Property taken include:

Two gold 30 inch rope chains

​A men’s Rolex Rootbeer Watch with a round orange coloured face - 1979 GMT Master (pictured).

Gold Pandora Bracelet with a safety chain attached and 7 charms including a dice, solid gold handbag with diamonds and a red stone.

Engagement ring with a cluster of diamonds.

Eternity ring - gold v-shaped with a line of sapphires and a line of diamonds.

A Sapphire ladies ring with a slight split at the back.

Gold cameo ring.

Gold earrings - plain loops which clip at the back.

Omega men’s watch - 3 years old - Planet ocean chronograph titanium - round face in blue with 2 x dials on the front (pictured).

Light Dragoon pendant with DAC inscribed.

Light Dragoon gold tie pin.

1318 Royal Hussars Broach with sapphires / diamonds and emeralds.

1318 Royal Hussars men’s signet ring

Cooper Signet ring.

Numerous military medals from Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq, Cyprus, United Nations, Long Service and Good Conduct and the Jubilee.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the jewellery or information about those involved in the theft.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 2215394 or Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.