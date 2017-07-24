Man with gun detained by a member of the public

At 5.20pm on Friday July 21 Humberside Police were called to reports that there was a man with gun on East Common Lane in Scunthorpe.

A member of the public disarmed the man, detained him and phoned the police. When officers arrived they arrested the man for firearms offences.

He was taken into custody and was subsequently charged with criminal damage which occurred at the Police Station in Scunthorpe, possession of cannabis, assault on a police officer, aggravated burglary to a car sales company on Grange lane in Scunthorpe.

Ian Crellin (54) of Wharfedale Place Scunthorpe, appeared at Scunthorpe Magistrates Court today where he appeared in connection with the offences.