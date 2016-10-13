Man shot on Mexborough street

A man has been shot in the leg during an incident on a South Yorkshire street.

The 27-year-old man was shot on Schofield Street, Mexborough, just after 8pm yesterday evening. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A report was received at around 8.15pm yesterday, (Wednesday October 12), that a man had been shot on Schofield Street in Mexborough.

“Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with an injury to his leg, not believed to be serious.

“An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone with information to please contact 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1144 of 12 October 2016.