Man seriously injured in robbery in Doncaster

A man suffered serious facial injuries in an attack and robbery shortly after he left a Doncaster pub.

The 36-year-old was walking away from The Railway Tavern in West Street, Hexthorpe, when he was attacked on the bridge at the top of Cherry Tree Road at around 8.20pm on Friday.

His phone and cash were stolen during the incident.

Detectives want to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Detectives are investigating after a man was left with serious facial injuries following an incident in Doncaster on Friday night.

"It is reported that the victim, a 36-year-old man, had left The Railway Tavern on West Street, when he was assaulted by persons unknown, at around 8.20pm.

"Officers investigating believe the incident may have happened on Hexthorpe Bridge, at the top of Cherry Tree Road, and are continuing to work with the victim to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The man was left with serious facial injuries following the assault and had his phone and cash taken from him.

"Police want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around that time, or have information about the incident."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 958 of November 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.