Man in critical condition after assault outside Sheffield shop

A 34-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being assaulted outside a supermarket.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the early hours of this morning, Sunday November 20.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The man was standing outside of Emins Supermarket, Spital Hill, at 3.45am when he appears to have received a blow to the head.

“The investigation is still at a very early stage but it is believed he may have been approached by someone outside of the store.

“If you have information regarding the incident or the circumstances leading to it please call 101 and quote incident 208 of 20 November 2016.”