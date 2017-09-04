Man charged with string of burglaries across Doncaster

A man has been charged with committing a series of burglaries across Doncaster.

Ashley Wilmott, aged 27, of no fixed address, is accused of carrying out burglaries at a school, bike shop and twice at a supermarket between Tuesday, August 15, and Saturday, August 30.

He appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 2, and was remanded into custody to appear again at the same court on Friday, September 29.