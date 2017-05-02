Jail for Doncaster drink driver’s 70mph police chase

A drink driver reached speeds of up to 70mph, drove the wrong way down a Doncaster road and crashed into a road sign as he fled police, a court heard.

Viaceslav Davydov’s erratic driving was brought to the attention of police, when an on-duty officer saw the 33-year-old dangerously overtake a car at the junction of St Mary’s Road and Thorne Road in Doncaster in the early hours of May 7 last year.

Prosecuting, Stephanie Hollis, told Sheffield Crown Court the officer turned his siren on and indicated for Davydov, of Zetland Road, Intake to pull over. But the defendant just accelerated instead – causing police to follow him.

She said: “He sped off at the roundabout on East Laith Gate, the vehicle increasing speed and going through a red light on Thorne Road.”

The chase continued for two and a half miles, with Davydov running another red light and going 70mph in a 40mph zone, driving the wrong way down the road before it ended when he crashed into a road sign.

The court heard Davydov attempted to drive off yet again but ploughed into the police car that had been pursuing him.

He tried to drive off once again, at which point the officer got out of his vehicle and began walking over to the driver’s side door.

Davydov locked the door, and was about to attempt starting his car once again before the officer smashed the driver’s side window with a truncheon and stoppedhim. He was arrested, and a test revealed he had consumed more than twice the legal limit of alcohol.

Davydov was released on bail, and attempted to escape the charges by fleeing the country to live in Belgium where he worked as a lorry driver.

He returned in March this year, but was arrested on March 2 for damaging a television at his estranged wife’s home, who had also taken out a restraining order against him.

Davydov admitted charges including dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, failure to stop for a police officer, breach of a restraining order, criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Richard Haigh, told the court that on the night of the police chase Davydov had been ‘in drink and maudlin due to the breakdown of his marriage’.

He added that on returning to the country Davydov had lived with his estranged wife for nine days, before they had an argument which resulted in him punching a television.

At the time of both offences, was in breach of a 12 week suspended sentence for an offence of battery committed against his estranged wife.

Judge Michael Slater jailed Davydov for 20 months for the driving offences, criminal damage and breach of the restraining order. He also activated his 12 week suspended sentence to serve consecutively.

He was banned from driving for three years, 10 months and six weeks, after which he will be required to take an extended driving test before he can drive again.