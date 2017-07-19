Hunt for man who threw machete at police on South Yorkshire estate

Police are searching for a man who threw a machete at a police officer during a house call in Doncaster.

Officers were called to an 'incident' at a home in Memoir Grove, Rossington, at about 7pm yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "On arrival, an officer was confronted by a man carrying a machete.

"The item was thrown at the officer, causing an injury to his arm. He was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

"At this time the offender is still outstanding."

Eyewitnesses say there is a heavy police presence in Rossington this afternoon, with armed officers and a helicopter searching the area.

Police have not revealed what the original incident that sparked the call was.

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon put out a 'wanted' notice for a man called James Rylance - although the force has not confirmed whether or not he is related to the machete incident.

It said: "The 22-year-old is wanted for a number of serious offences, and police are currently in the Rossington area of Doncaster looking for him.

"If you see James, we’d advise you not to approach him but to instead call us on 999.

"If you know where he might be staying, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."