Have-a-go hero prevents cashpoint robbery

Police are investigating an attack on a woman over the weekend.

The incident took place on Frodingham Road in Scunthorpe on Sunday, November 20, at about 1.25pm.

The victim was at the cashpoint with her nine-year-old son when a man tried to rob her.

There was a struggle and the woman ended up on the floor protecting her bag.

A man nearby got out of his car and interrupted the offender who then fled.

Were you the man in the car or did you see anything? If so please call 101 and quote log 517 of 20/11/16 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.