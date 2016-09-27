Five men try to snatch 11 year old boy

As an 11-year-old school boy was walking along Fulbeck Road, from the direction of Raymond Road in Scunthorpe, just before 7.45am today it is reported he was followed by two men on foot and three men in a black Ford Transit van.

One of the men inside the back of the van allegedly tried to grab the boy and place him in the back of the left hand drive black Transit van.

Thankfully the school boy got away from the men and ran home, where his mother immediately rang Humberside Police.

Officers are currently reviewing all CCTV cameras in the area, speaking to the boy in detail and searching for the five men.

All local schools and colleges have had a police visit and parents have been sent e-letters from the police informing them of this incident.

Detective Sergeant Dharm Chatha, of Community Investigation at Scunthorpe Police Station, said; “Despite the age of the victim, he has managed to provide us with some really good details regarding the van and the people involved.

“We are trying to identify five men, all believed to be non-English. Two of the men are believed to have walked along Fulbeck Road at 7.45am wearing grey tracksuits. The driver of the black Ford Transit van is described as wearing a black puffer jacket and was driving a left hand Ford Transit van. The two remaining men are described as being in the back of the van and wore ski masks. They allegedly slid the door open, before attempting to place the boy in the back of the van.

“The van is described as not having a front number plate and would have had to drive down St. Annes Crescent before reaching our victim this morning. I now want anyone who was in the area, saw the men or the van to call the police.

“Whilst we try to locate the alleged offenders, if parents and guardians could reminded children of stranger danger and what to do if they are approached."

If you have any information which may help the investigation or require further details, please call 101 quoting log number 89 of 27/09/2016.