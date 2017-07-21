Family 'increasingly' concerned for missing South Yorkshire man Michael

Police have appealed for help finding a Doncaster man who has been missing for four days.

Michael Bowland, 52, from Armthorpe, was last seen at about 8am on Tuesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Michael has not contacted his friends or family, who are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Michael is about 5ft 10ins tall, with short mousy brown hair. He wears glasses for driving, though it is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Officers believe Michael may have been, or could still be, using his car to travel around – a blue Renault Megane with registration number YV04 EXF.

Call 101 quoting incident 816 of July 19.