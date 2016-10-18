Doncaster teenager charged with Isle burglary

A 17 year-old Doncaster teenager has been charged with one count of burglary at a house on Margrave Lane in Garthorpe.

He has been bailed to appear at court at a future date.

The terms of which state that he should not enter the North Lincolnshire area.

Officers continue to investigate over 20 reported burglaries/attempted burglaries from homes in the Isle of Axholme area of North Lincolnshire since August 1.

Anyone with information that could help us identify those responsible to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively you can ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Humberside Police would also remind homeowners to continue to report anything suspicious on 101 or 999 if the burglary is in progress, or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.