Doncaster stabbing victim had wounds to stomach and arms

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed on a Doncaster street in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to Princess Street, Mexborough, at 3.36am yesterday morning, Saturday December 31, to reports of a stabbing.

Scene of a stabbing at Princess Road in Mexborough

The man had stab wounds to his stomach and his arms, but his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

One person was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday, but they have now been released without charge.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At about 3.35am yesterday morning, Saturday December 31, officers were called to Princess Road, Mexborough following reports that a 26-year-old man was injured.

“The man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his stomach and arms. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. No one else was involved in the incident and police are not seeking anyone in connection with it.”