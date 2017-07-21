Doncaster murder accused appears in court

Have your say

The man charged with the murder of Doncaster man Mark Simpson has today appeared in court.

Mr Simpson’s body was found at a property in James Street, Doncaster, at around 7.45am on May 15.

Jac Cox, 25, of no fixed address, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court today charged with the 38-year-old's murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 18.

A post mortem examination found Mr Simpson died as a result of internal injuries.