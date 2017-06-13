Doncaster inmates given extra jail time for crimes committed behind bars

Doncaster inmates have had nearly 40 years added onto their sentences for a range of offences committed behind bars so far this year.

The extra jail time has been added to their sentences for crimes committed in Doncaster prisons since January, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Assaults on prison staff, attacks on fellow inmates and possession of mobile phones and weapons were among the offences dealt with at court following investigations carried out by a team set up to tackle crime behind bars.

The four-strong team, set up eight years ago, investigates offences at HMP Doncaster, HMP Moorland, HMP Lindholme, HMP Hatfield and HMP Hatfield Lakes, which are all in Doncaster.

Officers are allowed 24/7 access to the prisons when offences are reported, and have dealt with offences including stabbings, inmates slashing each other and using boiling water containing sugar to scald others.

The most commonly reported offences include assaults on prisoners and staff, possession of weapons, drugs and mobile phones.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are not within the prisons 24/7, however we deal with crimes reported to us by the prison and members of the public and have been authorised to draw keys at the prison so can have access when required.

“Our aim is to work in partnership with the prisons to create a safe environment by reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and protect vulnerable people both inside and out of the establishment.

“It is important to reduce crimes in prison in order to keep people safe, not just those who work there but also other prisoners, who we have a duty to protect. A prison without order and discipline would create anarchy and prison is there to rehabilitate offenders. If crime was to be ignored, prisoners would not be able to integrate back into society without committing further crime within our communities.”

He said drugs were often the root cause of a number of offences behind bars.

“Drugs in prison are a concern as it often leads to other crimes, such as assaults and possession of mobile telephones,” the spokesman added.

“Drugs of varying types are recovered but psychoactive substances, such as Spice, is being used more and more.”

He said the team often works with prison staff to reduce the risk of offending linked to rival gangs

“Occasionally there may be rivals from different areas in the same prison, which can cause an issue. We work closely with the prison to try and minimise any disruption it may cause,” he added.

Two men currently serving time in prison have had their stretch extended for unrelated offences committed while in HMP Moorland in Doncaster.

Earlier this year, Troy Hudson, 21, was jailed for seven and eight months for causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after he attacked another prisoner at HMP Moorland with an ‘improvised weapon’ weapon, causing deep cuts to his face and hands which caused permanent scarring.

Hudson, who will spend three years on licence on his release, was serving six years for robbery and wounding offences committed in Huddersfield when he carried out the attack.

Kaden Bennett, 20, was jailed for an extra 16 months in February for possession of an offensive weapon in the yard at HMP Moorland.

He refused to hand the weapon over, threatening prison staff with violence for over an hour.

Bennett was serving three-and-a-half years for burglary and shoplifting in Sheffield at the time.

David Quinn, 25, had another four years added onto his sentence in February for pouring boiling water over another inmate at HMP Doncaster - causing severe burns and scarring.

He was serving a five-year stretch for burglary at the time.