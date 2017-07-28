Doncaster bar closed after rape allegation 'had no working CCTV'

A Doncaster bar where a customer was allegedly raped by two men in the cellar had no working CCTV cameras, it has been revealed.

And the licencee had not been to the venue for more than three months, a Doncaster Council licensing hearing was told this week as the venue's licence was formally revoked.

The three-strong licencing committee, chaired by Coun Ken Keegan, backed a police request to revoke the licence at Shooters Bar, on Silver Street, after a hearing at the Civic Buildings at Waterdale on Monday

There is a 21 day period of appeal, although the bar is closed until September 29 under a police order signed by a magistrate.

Barrister Brian Outhwaite, representing the police, told the committee two men had been arrested in connection with the suspected rape, but no one had been charged yet, as the investigations were ongoing.

The licencee, named as Terri Brennan, of Balby, had not been to the bar for several months, the hearing was told.

Mr Outhwaite said: "The designated premises supervisor, Miss Brannan, was not on the premises and not involved with running the premises since February this year.

"She just left it to others to deal with it. It's no surprise in these circumstances that it has fallen into the way we have now seen with this very serious allegation of crime on the premises."

He added that Miss Brennan herself had stated she would like to surrender the licence for the bar.

Coun Keegan asked if there had been CCTV cameras on the premises.

Mr Outhwaite said: "There were CCTV cameras in the bar, as in most bars, but they were not working."

He added it had been alleged that the rape happened in the cellar, rather than the bar.

But the councillors were told the victim had allegedly been given cocaine and alcohol prior the the incident, which was reported at 8.30am on Sunday June 27, four to five hours after the alleged rape.

Cameras were working in the street outside, Mr Outhwaite added.

Revoking the licence, Mr Keegan said: "We have heard evidence of serious crime."

He added there had been no objection the bid to revoke the licence.