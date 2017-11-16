COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Julie Elizabeth Bolton: aged 34, of Allerton Street, Town Centre, theft, carrying two foil lined bags to be used in theft, eight weeks in prison for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, order for the foil bags to be destroyed.

Ashley Dale Metcalf: aged 35, of Oliver Street, Mexborough, theft, 21 days in prison, £114.65 compensation.

Paul Greaves: aged 28, of South Street, Highfields, theft, failed to surrender to custody, assault, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £362.93 compensation.

Gary John Devy: aged 35, of Coronation Road, Balby, assault, failed to surrender to custody, nine weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £265 costs.

Andrew Keenan: aged 33, of Smith Square, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £100 fine, £75 costs.

Stephen John Pich: aged 42, of Woodside Road, Scawthorpe, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £415 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Darren Michael Humphrys: aged 24, of Radburn Road, Rossington, assault, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 24 weeks in prison, £311 compensation.

Rachel Beet: aged 34, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £150 fine, £190.05 costs.

Neil Burns: aged 35, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £150 fine, £190.05 costs.

Stephen Farrar: aged 34, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £150 fine, £190.05 costs.

Lee Robert Harling: aged 36, of Everingham Road, Cantley, possession of a class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Gary Stewart Lymsden: aged 50, of Crawshaw Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £150 fine, £190.05 costs.

Rhys Connor Armstrong: aged 18, of no fixed address, carried a folding pocket knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, six months in prison, £115 costs.

Ryan Hodgson: aged 37, of Balby Road, Balby, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order, failed to surrender to custody, £100 costs.

Luke Brian Turkhud: aged 27, of Ratten Row, Wadworth, failed to surrender to custody, £20 fine, £115 costs.

Karen Crosland: aged 59, of Windsor Close, Harlington, failed to provide a blood specimen, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, community order, unpaid work requirement, £685 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Joseph White: aged 24, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine, £230 costs.

Scott Whitaker: aged 20, of Manor Farm, Thorpe In Blane, drug driving, £250 fine, £280 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Greg Smith: aged 33, of Greenfield Way, Garnham House, Balby, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £100 fine, £100 compensation, £30 costs.

Aaron David Luke Bennett: aged 28, of Wellgate, Conisbrough, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance, £240 fine, £350 compensation, £30 costs, ten points on licence.

Rebecca Brewer: aged 26, of Wellgate, Conisbrough, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on licence.

Jamie Terance Lock: aged 31, of Chaucer Road, Mexborough, theft, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs.

John Edward Wilshire: aged 30, of Shadyside, Hexthorpe, assault, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation,.

Khalid Hussain: aged 35, of Princes Square, Kirk Sandall, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £150 fine, £150 compensation.

James Richardson: aged 28, of Hall Street, Barnburgh, possession of a class C drug, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Billy Taylor: aged 22, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £250 compensation.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Daniel Wayne Edwards: aged 32, of St Johns Road, Cudworth, Barnsley, criminal damage, £200 fine, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Leon Benniston: aged 23, of Hesley Court, Denaby Main, Doncaster, failed to give the police information about the identity of the driver of a vehicle, £1,980 fine, £236 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Liviu Mihai Bucatica: aged 42, of Gladstone Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Steffan Cairns: aged 26, of West Grove, Wheatley, Doncaster, driving while using a mobile phone, £230 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Zoe Pilkinton: aged 30, of Glendale, Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 28 days.

Vladmir Bogdan Mariula: aged 23, of Strafford Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £270 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Angela Gillian Clarke: aged 34, of no fixed address, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Lauren MacDonald: aged 35, of no fixed address, theft, failed to attend a drugs assessment, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

David Anthony Porter: aged 34, of no fixed address, theft, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Nicky Andrew Cook: aged 34, of Oliver Road, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.