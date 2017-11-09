Search

COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

Gavel and scales
The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

David Stocks Jenkinson: aged 36, of St Mary’s Road, Wheatley, possession of a class B drug, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Troy Jermayne Henry: aged 30, of Apley Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £500 compensation, £735 costs.

Paul Anthony Coulter: aged 56, of Middlegate, Roman Ridge, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, £350 fine, £75 costs.

Ryan Michael Dockerty: aged 39, of Clay Flat Lane, Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £500 compensation, £85 costs.

James Frank Green: aged 33, of Castell Crescent, Cantley, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, £150 fine, £75 costs.

Mark Raymonmd Wilson: aged 30, of New Street, Carcroft, theft, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 16 weeks in prison, drug rehabilitation requirement, £115 costs.

Gemma Batten: aged 37, of Clifton Court, Thorne, drove while unfit to do so through drink, £80 fine, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Ryan Holling: aged 27, of Wrightson Terrace, Bentley, made of with diesel without paying for it, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £112.05 compensation, £200 costs, £282 fine, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months, six points on driving licence.

Dylan Roberts: aged 21, of Lindholme Drive, Rossington, breach of non-molestation order, trespassing in to premises and stealing items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, theft, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Mohammed Moniri-Rashidi: aged 37, of Spencer Street, Mexborough, sent a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, £120 fine, restraining order imposed, £330 costs.

Samantha Jane Calloway: aged 41, of Main Street, Mexborough, assault, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

James Patrick Smyth: aged 46, of Ashmount Court, High Road, Balby, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Daniel Lee Jopling: aged 33, of Ely Street, Rossington, breach of criminal behaviour order, 12 weeks in prison.

Martin Louis Fullwood: aged 39, of Open House, College Road, Town Centre, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £28 compensation, £45 costs.

Alan Martin Bracha: aged 35, of Newthorpe Road, Norton, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Andrew Kitchen: aged 40, of Bentley Road, Bentley, assault, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £500 compensation, £200 costs, restraining order imposed.

William Whitehurst: aged 58, of Pamela Drive, Warmsworth, driving without proper control of the vehicle, £100 fine, £70 costs, three points on driving licence.

Ryan John Holmes: aged 35, of Sheppard Drive, Balby, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £300 compensation, £430 costs, £50 fine.

John Paul Thomas: aged 42, of Holywell Lane, Conisbrough, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £120 costs.

Anthony Ashworth: aged 48, of no fixed address, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order, £100 compensation, £100 costs.

Nicholas James Brown: aged 26, of Evelyn Avenue, Intake, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £100 costs.

Andrzej Adam Eichler: aged 26, of Lockwood Road, Town Centre, fraud, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Leon Daniel Benniston: aged 23, of Hesley Court, Denaby, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £215 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 42 months.

Daniel Turner: aged 28, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, drug driving, driving without insurance, £220 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Amie Davies: aged 27, of Hope Avenue, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, dishonestly made off without paying a taxi fare, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress in a racially aggravated incident, £250 fine, £25 compensation, £85 costs.

Craig Sinclair Harrison: aged 45, of Broadway, Swinton, Rotherham, made a telephone call that was grossly offensive, indecent or menacing, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Sara Louise Mulhern: aged 34, of Bartholomew Street, Wombwell, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £160 costs.

Scott Lee Dickinson: aged 26, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, ten weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Adam Herbert: aged 22, of no fixed address, assault, 20 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Scott David Crompton: aged 33, of Jackon Street, Cudworth, fired an air weapon, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs, £65 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.