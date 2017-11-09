COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

David Stocks Jenkinson: aged 36, of St Mary’s Road, Wheatley, possession of a class B drug, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Troy Jermayne Henry: aged 30, of Apley Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £500 compensation, £735 costs.

Paul Anthony Coulter: aged 56, of Middlegate, Roman Ridge, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, £350 fine, £75 costs.

Ryan Michael Dockerty: aged 39, of Clay Flat Lane, Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £500 compensation, £85 costs.

James Frank Green: aged 33, of Castell Crescent, Cantley, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, £150 fine, £75 costs.

Mark Raymonmd Wilson: aged 30, of New Street, Carcroft, theft, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 16 weeks in prison, drug rehabilitation requirement, £115 costs.

Gemma Batten: aged 37, of Clifton Court, Thorne, drove while unfit to do so through drink, £80 fine, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Ryan Holling: aged 27, of Wrightson Terrace, Bentley, made of with diesel without paying for it, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £112.05 compensation, £200 costs, £282 fine, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months, six points on driving licence.

Dylan Roberts: aged 21, of Lindholme Drive, Rossington, breach of non-molestation order, trespassing in to premises and stealing items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, theft, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Mohammed Moniri-Rashidi: aged 37, of Spencer Street, Mexborough, sent a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, £120 fine, restraining order imposed, £330 costs.

Samantha Jane Calloway: aged 41, of Main Street, Mexborough, assault, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

James Patrick Smyth: aged 46, of Ashmount Court, High Road, Balby, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Daniel Lee Jopling: aged 33, of Ely Street, Rossington, breach of criminal behaviour order, 12 weeks in prison.

Martin Louis Fullwood: aged 39, of Open House, College Road, Town Centre, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £28 compensation, £45 costs.

Alan Martin Bracha: aged 35, of Newthorpe Road, Norton, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Andrew Kitchen: aged 40, of Bentley Road, Bentley, assault, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £500 compensation, £200 costs, restraining order imposed.

William Whitehurst: aged 58, of Pamela Drive, Warmsworth, driving without proper control of the vehicle, £100 fine, £70 costs, three points on driving licence.

Ryan John Holmes: aged 35, of Sheppard Drive, Balby, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £300 compensation, £430 costs, £50 fine.

John Paul Thomas: aged 42, of Holywell Lane, Conisbrough, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £120 costs.

Anthony Ashworth: aged 48, of no fixed address, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order, £100 compensation, £100 costs.

Nicholas James Brown: aged 26, of Evelyn Avenue, Intake, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £100 costs.

Andrzej Adam Eichler: aged 26, of Lockwood Road, Town Centre, fraud, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Leon Daniel Benniston: aged 23, of Hesley Court, Denaby, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £215 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 42 months.

Daniel Turner: aged 28, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, drug driving, driving without insurance, £220 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Amie Davies: aged 27, of Hope Avenue, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, dishonestly made off without paying a taxi fare, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress in a racially aggravated incident, £250 fine, £25 compensation, £85 costs.

Craig Sinclair Harrison: aged 45, of Broadway, Swinton, Rotherham, made a telephone call that was grossly offensive, indecent or menacing, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Sara Louise Mulhern: aged 34, of Bartholomew Street, Wombwell, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £160 costs.

Scott Lee Dickinson: aged 26, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, ten weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Adam Herbert: aged 22, of no fixed address, assault, 20 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Scott David Crompton: aged 33, of Jackon Street, Cudworth, fired an air weapon, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs, £65 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.