Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield & Barnsley Magistrates’ Courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Stephen Tate: aged 30, of Gatesby Road, Goole, indecent exposure, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Steven Michael Lunness: aged 35, of no fixed address, theft, 30 weeks in prison.

Alan John Watts: aged 39, of Prior Road, Conisbrough, assault, breach of restraining order, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, unpaid work requirement, £500 compensation, £735 costs.

Alistair James Lee: aged 27, of Don Street, Wheatley, theft, community order with curfew requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, £105 compensation, £85 costs.

Tom Lee Allkins: aged 18, of Croft Drive, Tickhill, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm and distress, £40 fine, £30 costs.

Julie Angela Deakin: aged 60, of Baines Avenue, Edlington, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Ryan Linney: aged 25, of Western Road, East Dene, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order with curfew requirement and electronic tagging, £270 compensation, £170 costs.

John David Murden: aged 25, of Forster Road, Balby, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Dale Stephen Walker: aged 30, of Dentons Green Lane, Kirk Sandall, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, drink driving, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Steven James Walker: aged 24, of Glaydon, Main Street, Reedness, Goole, assault, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm and distress, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Emma Pearl Thompson: aged 35, of Riverside Mount, theft, six-month conditional discharge, £105 costs.

Christopher Turner: aged 41, of no fixed address, retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, 14 weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Scott Paul Peterson: aged 25, of Cosy Nook, Field Road, Stainforth, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £170 costs.

Kerry Ann Meredith: aged 42, of Laughton Road, Hexthorpe, theft, failure to surrender to custody, failure to attend follow-up assessment, community order with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Graham Harry Austin: aged 39, of Cusworth House, Balby, possession of class A drug, trespassing and theft, failure to surrender to custody, £250 compensation, 18 weeks in prison.

Andrew Roy Lee: aged 36, of Montrose Avenue, Intake, criminal damage, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £750 compensation.

Darren Anderson: aged 28, of Maple Grove, Armthorpe, theft, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £45.89 compensation.

Thomas Gaskin: aged 67, of Hellaby Lane, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving while using a phone, driving without a licence, £750 fine, £740 costs, six points on licence.

Zohaib Mohammed Amjad: aged 25, of Bell Vue Avenue, driving without insurance, £180 fine, £640 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Christopher Qualter: aged 60, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Balby, drunk and disorderly, £60 fine, £130 costs.

Jordan Levi Richardson: aged 21, of Gargrave Close, Askern, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £70 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for nine months.

Lisa Jane Harvey: aged 39, of Bernard Road, Edlington, theft, failure to surrender to bail, 12-month conditional discharge, £20 compensation, £20 costs.

Ryan Ross Lowther: aged 27, of Baxter Avenue, Wheatley, theft, failure to provide a specimen, 12 weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Beverly Deakin: aged 39, of Lilac Grove, Conisbrough, breach of non-molestation order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine, £170 costs.

Kevin Ward: aged 48, of Castlehills Ward, Scawthorpe, assault, criminal damage, community order with alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Jack Chatterton: aged 24, of Bickerton Road, Hillsborough, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £360 compensation, £105 costs.

Sharon Anne South: aged 41, of Fairleigh, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Absul Basat: aged 36, of Lawrence Road, assault, causing fear of violence, community order with prohibited activity requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Sean Patrick McNally: aged 32, of Alison Crescent, Aston, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, failure to stop, community order made with unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, six points on licence.

Mitchell Michael Brown: aged 22, of Occupation Lane, Hackenthorpe, assault, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 compensation, £105 costs.

Sean David Campbell: aged 24, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, possession of class B drug, £85 fine, £75 costs.

Paul Levin: aged 25, of Riley Road, Wath-Upon-Dearne, failing to report an accident, drink driving, £30 fine, £120 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Andrew James Barr: aged 36, of no fixed address, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £180 compensation, £40 costs.

Rebecca Elizabeth Powell: aged 35, of Holden House, Race Street, Town End, theft, attempt to trespass with intent to steal, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Nicola Round: aged 29. of Mount Pleasent, Grimethorpe, theft, four weeks prison sentence suspended for six months, £20 compensation, £85 costs.