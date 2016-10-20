Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Barnsley and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
Pavel Kaczorowski: aged 33, of Thorne Road, Wheatley, drink-driving, community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, two years’ driving ban.
Craig Lawton: 37, of Probert Avenue, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, drink-driving, £150 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.
Martina Maughan: 47, of Owston Road, Carcroft, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £80 costs.
Christine Renwick: 63, of King Avenue, Rossington, drink-driving, £100 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.
Jonty Gibson: 19, of St James Street, Hyde Park, criminal damage, £100 compensation.
Alan Swift: 34, of Bowers Fold, Doncaster town centre, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 compensation, £85 costs.
Mervyn Williams: 50, of Elsworth Close, Hyde Park, assault, 18 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation, £200 costs.
Ricky Brown: 30, of Church Road, Stainforth, driving without due care and attention, £180 fine, £85 costs, nine points’ on licence.
Haroon Khan: 28, of Vaughan Avenue, Doncaster town centre, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £300 costs, six points on licence.
George Mann: 40, of Almond Road, Bessacarr, theft, four months’ jail, £51 compensation.
Jade Spencer: 22, of Bond Close, Doncaster town centre, assault, community order with curfew order, £50 compensation, £35 costs.
Adam Crawshaw: 26, of Farnborough Drive, Cantley, breach of community order, community order with 10 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.
Michael Dargue: 35, of Askern Road, Bentley, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months,
Graham Jones: 33, of Grove Place, Doncaster town centre, assault, four months’ jail, £85 costs.
Alan Forster: 38, of Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley Park, assault, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £620 costs.
Sebastian Cirpaci: 45, of Ellersker Avenue, Hexthorpe, obstructing a police officer, £50 fine.
Paul Bradbury: 32, of Shadyside, Hexthorpe, drink-driving, £400 fine, £85 costs, 28-month driving ban.
George Gobeaja: 32, of Milbanke Street, Doncaster town centre, drink-driving, £400 fine, £85 costs, 28-month driving ban.
Samantha Malecki: 23, of New Street, Carcroft, drink-driving, £250 fine, £50 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Jamie Halliwell: 30, of Woodhouse Lane, Hatfield, drug possession, £100 fine, £50 costs.
Bruce Smith: 37, of Oak Road, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, assault, £350 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Ricky Trueman: 33, of Warren Road, Thorne, criminal damage, £350 fine, £2500 compensation, £85 costs.
Lea Msrtin: 26, of Old Hall Road, Bentley, assault, £170 fine, £400 costs
Daniel Latibeaudiere: 23, of Doncaster lane, Woodlands, breach of community order, £50 costs.
Stuart Graham: 36, of Oxspring Bank, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, theft, one months’ jail.
Kai Wilson: 19, of Winchester Avenue, Wheatley Park, threatening criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Kurt Goulding: 25, of Lower Malton Road, Scawsby, drunk and dosirderly, £80 fine, £85 costs.
Colin Turner: 46, of Victoria Road, Balby, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £100 costs.
Vladimirs Muzika: 30, of Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £20 compensation, £100 costs.
Richard Dyer: 27, of Queen Street, Balby, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 costs.
Graham Cunningham: 34, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, drug possession, £55 fine, £40 costs.
Darryl Barrett: 37, of Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, failing to surrender to custody, £50 fine.
Beverley Church: 23, of Avenue Road, Wheatley, assault, restraining order imposed, £100 fine, £620 costs.
Reece Edge: 22, of Willow Crescent, Auckley, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 20-month driving ban.
Olegs Jermalonoks: 48, of Don View, Mexborough, assault, community order with 110 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £779.60 compensation, £300 costs.
Steven Hudson: 54, of no fixed address, theft, two months’ jail.
Mark Reece: 37, of Wintern Road, Intake, theft, community order with curfew requirement.
Daniel McCord: 27, of St Mary’s Road, Wheatley, drug possession, £100 fine, £85 costs.
Marcus Stapleton: 41, of no fixed address, assault, 12-month conditional discharge.
Robert Charlton: 20, Rushymoor Avenue, Askern, assault, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months.
Toby Cooper: 19, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands, drink-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Emma Dempsey: 37, of Church Road, Edlington, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £30 compensation, £50 costs.
Barnsley
All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.
Stephen Cox: 50, of Stacey Crescent, Grimethorpe, breach of community order, £75 costs.
Ricky Ramsden: 25, of Pontefract Road, Lundwood, breach of community order, £75 costs, £200 fine.
Sheffield
All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Mansoor Ulhaq: 33, of Alderson Drive, Tickhill, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £450 fine, £620 costs, six points on licence.
Leon Grant: 40, of no fixed address, theft, four months’ jail.
Dean Rogers: 40, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, four months’ jail.
Zoltan Bado: 24, of Royston Avenue, Bentley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Michael Pashley: 29, of Drake Road, Eheatley Hills, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £560 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Adrian Hodorogea: 30, of Mont Walk, Wombwell, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £255 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
