Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Stephanie Atherton: aged 33, of Spanskye Street, Hexthorpe, theft, two weeks’ jail.

Dale Rourke: 25, of Church Road, Stainforth, threatening behaviour, £115 fine, £85 costs.

Dean Doran: 39, of no fixed address, theft, six months’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Carl Forshaw: 38, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, £45 costs.

Warren Johnson: 42, of Sylvester Avenue, Balby, theft, £45 costs.

Steven Haslam: 38, of Moorland Road, Goole, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £25 costs.

Max Sables: 19, of Balfour Road, Bentley, breach of restraining order, £120 fine, £85 costs.

Aaron Rylance: 26, of Staveley Street, Edlington, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £9 compensation.

James Burrell: 22, of Ripon Avenue, Wheatley, breach of community order, community order imposed with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Darryl Mullins: 27, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley, breach of supervision requirements, supervision requirements imposed with curfew, £75 costs.

Dylon Roberts: 20, of Homestead, Bentley, breach of community order, community order with 7 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Dale White: 35, of Lake Road, Woodlands, failing to surrender to custody, six weeks’ jail.

Daniel Tipper: 26, of Lothian Road, Intake, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Peter Weaver: 66, of Wentworth Road, Wheatley Hills, assault, 18 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £300 costs.

Chantelle Charles: 30, of St James Street, Hyde Park, drunk and disorderly, £85 fine, £85 costs.

Ellis Cheetham: 20, of Jenkinson Grove, Armthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £85 fine, £85 costs.

Casey McMahon: 37, of St James Street, Hyde Park, theft, community order with curfew requirement.

Tauriaya Muchenje: 36, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, drink-driving, £150 fine, £85 costs, 16-month driving ban.

Ionut-Traian Poiana: 22, of St Vincents Avenue, Doncaster town centre, theft, community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work supervised.

Ian Smith: 48, of Watch House Lane, Bentley, drink-driving, £100 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Jaime Coll: 25, of Victoria Road, Edlington, theft, £6.77 compensation, £85 costs.

Christopher Meads: 29, of no fixed address, criminal damage, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation.

Ryan Dockerty: 38, of Streatfield Crescent, New Rossington, drink-driving, community order with 250 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.

Michelle Oseman: 50, of Grove Place, Doncaster town centre, failing to surrender to custody, six-month conditional discharge.

Vaughan Coleman: 26, of Norwich Road, Wheatley Park, breach of community order, community order with curfew requirement, £75 costs.

Daniel Kellock: 25, of York Road, Cusworth, breach of community order, community order imposed, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Luke Loosemoore: 26, of Coppice Road, Highfields, breach of community order, community order with 14 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Anthony Ovington: 33, of Owston Road, Carcroft, breach of suspended sentence order, £75 costs.

Arkadiusz Straszewski: 35, of Furnival Road, Balby, criminal damage, six-month conditional discharge, £65 compensation.

Steven Robinson: 32, of Limelands, Dinnington, Rotherham, breach of community order, £60 costs.

Luke Wilson: 29, of Skellow Road, Skellow, breach of community order, community order imposed with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £200 costs

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Christopher Moore: 52, of Dove Road, Wombwell, assault, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Sharon Moore: 47, of Dove Road, Wombwell, assault, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Timothy Beer: 29, of no fixed address, threatening behaviour, nine months conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Ainsley Sheppard: 34, of no fixed address, theft, 12-month conditional discharge,

Abdellah Montadar: 34, of no fixed address, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Daniel Cummins: 32, of Buckleigh Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, eight points on licence.

Ryan Hackleton: 31, of Stokewell Road, West Melton, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points’ on licence.

Michael Hill: 29, of Blake Avenue, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Mason Lowe: 19, of Lowfield Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, three months’ driving ban.

Connor Sands: 24, of Paxton Crescent, Armthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Lisa Williams: 32, of Paxton Avenue, Carcroft, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Jordan Rowe: 19, of Hexrthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, theft, 18 weeks’ jail, £200 compensation.

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

Jason Hardy: 25, of Hawke Close, Rawmarsh, drink-driving, £400 costs, £85 costs, three years’ driving ban.

Jacqueline Madden: 49, of Brooklands, Maltby, drink-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.