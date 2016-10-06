Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Rotherham, Barnsley and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Stephen Smith: aged 26, of Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, theft, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Ashley Heath: 24, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, two months’ jail.

Adrian Kirk: 50, of Trafalgar Way, Carcroft, breach of restraining order, one months’ jail.

Tony Mangham: 40, of Westminister Crescent, Intake, theft, two months’ jail, £113.43 compensation.

Mark Roe: 39, of Queen Street, Thorne, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Darren Tidswell: 32, of Rainton Road, Hyde Park, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £7.50 compensation, £75 costs.

Carl Wynne: 32, of Callander Court, Cantley, theft, three weeks’ jail.

Adam Allen: 23, of Westmorland Lane, Denaby, breach of community order, community order with curfew requirement, £75 costs.

Sean Bellamy: 27, of Park Avenue, Armthorpe, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Liam Duffy: 23, of Poplar Place, Armthorpe, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Garry Greenwood: 32, of Albert Road, Mexborough, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 costs.

Thomas Smith: 23, of Large Square, Stainforth, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 costs.

Daniel Wylie: 27, of Herbert Road, Cusworth, breach of community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Leon Hughes: 27, of Bude Road, Balby, breach of supervision requirements, two weeks’ jail.

Josh Thompson: 35, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, theft, one weeks’ jail.

Dale Murphy: 25, of Old Hall Road, Bentley, assaulting a police officer, four months’ jail, £200 compensation.

Barry Smith: 22, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, 12-month conditional discharge, £40 costs.

John Watson: 41, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, three months’ jail.

Abbey Hall: 38, of Brampton Lane, Armthorpe, theft, community order with alcohol treatment requirement, £85 costs.

Ian Barrass: 29, of Carr House Road, Doncaster, drug-driving, £110 fine, £85 costs.

Alam Harrison: 36, of Baxter Avenue, Wheatley, criminal damage, six-month conditional discharge, £102.78 compensation, £40 costs.

Dawid Parzych: 33, of Stonegate Mews, Balby, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 17-month driving ban.

George Skinner: 63, of Richmond Road, Moorends, drug possession, £200 fine, £85 costs.

Christopher Deer: 27, of Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £300 compensation.

Christopher Turner: 41, of Lilac Crescent, Edlington, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Joel Carr: 20, of The Avenue, Bentley, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £55 fine, £14.99 compensation.

Tristan Rye: 25, of Addison Road, Mexborough, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £250 compensation.

Luke Bourke: 26, of Princess Street, Woodlands, assault, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Mark Birtles: 18, of Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, theft, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £20 compensation, £400 costs.

Christopher Hansford: 46, of Somersby Avenue, Doncaster, assault, £500 compensation, £500 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Matthew Booth: 41, of Clarkes Croft, Wombwell, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Elizabeth Cullen: 34, of New Street, Great Houghton, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Adam Guy: 28, of Joseph Street, Grimethorpe, drug-driving, £200 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Luke Hartley: 19, of Batty Avenue, Cudworth, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 14-month driving ban.

Steven Bottom: 43, of Thornwell Grove, Cudworth, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £774.22 compensation.

Will Stockdale: 21, of Holwick Court, Town End, assault, community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Nicholas White: 44, of Cope Street, Worsbrough Common, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

Steven Lawless: 34, of no fixed address, criminal damage, £50 fine, £50 costs.

Anthony White: 34, of Morrison Avenue, Maltby, drink-driving, one months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs, three years’ driving ban.

Roxanne Williams: 29, of Rother Road, Canklow, theft, £40 fine, £88 costs.

Roy Hall: 55, of Browning Road, Herringthorpe, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £40 costs.

Shaun Hughes: 42, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs.

Alex Smith: 39, of Meadow Close, Dalton, drug possession, £80 fine, £40 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Anthony Bradley: 28, of no fixed address, assault, 12-month conditional discharge.

Reece Parkin: 26, of Stoneacre Avenue, Hackenthorpe, breach of community order, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Andrew Bashforth: 34, of Deerlands Close, Parson Cross, driving without insurance, six-month driving ban.

John Linfitt: 30, of Donovan Road, Shirecliffe, breach of restraining order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 costs, £50 fine.