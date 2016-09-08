Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
Lee Hamshaw: aged 34, of Dudley Road, Intake, theft, 24 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £41 compensation.
Daniel Fisher: 30, of Goodwin Crescent, Swinton, Rotherham, drink-driving, £500 fine, £85 costs, 17-month driving ban.
Jason Moore: 39, of Bloomhill Road, Moorends, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £47 compensation.
Chung Wong: 63, of Wintersett Drive, Bessacarr, assault, 12-month conditional discharge, £945 compensation, £310 costs.
Neil Bulcroft: 41, of Eastwood View, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, three months’ jail.
Andrejs Erts: 34, of no fixed address, harassment, 12-month conditional discharge.
Launa Owen: 25, of Broxholme Lane, Doncaster town centre, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 compensation.
William Boyce: 48, of Thompson Avenue, Edlington, breach of supervision requirements, £100 fine.
Nathan Martin: 29, of no fixed address, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 compensation.
Sara Waite: 29, of Balfour Road, Bentley, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs.
David Boswell: 33, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, drunk and disorderly, £200 fine, £85 costs.
Mark Boutell: 40, of Ivanhoe Road, Balby, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs.
Mark Mastrototaro: 35, of Byron Road, Mexborough, drink-driving, £280 fine, £85 costs, 20-month driving ban.
Bruce Turner: 49, of Grainger Close, Edlington, drunk and disorderly, £50 fine, £40 costs.
John Smith: 53, of New Street, Great Houghton, drunk and disorderly, £20 fine, £45 costs.
Christopher Chowings: 25, of Glebe Road, Thorne, assault, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation.
Steven Gilleece: 35, of Green Lane, Askern, drunk and disorderly, £200 fine, £85 costs.
Terry Barrass: 38, of Glayton Close, Balby, driving while disqualified, four months’ jail, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.
Louise Thewliss: 40, of Gerald Crescent, Kendray, Barnsley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Sam Scamans: 34, of Abingdon Road, Intake, breach of supervision requirements, two weeks’ jail.
Vanessa Walker: 43, of Clarence Avenue, Balby, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £250 compensation, £50 costs.
Paul Mullins: 37, of Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe, breach of restraining order, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.
Anamaria Muntean: 27, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, theft, £150 fine, £85 costs.
Shaun Clark: 49, of Passfield Road, Rossington, assault, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £100 compensation, £300 costs.
Phillip Needham: 31, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, harassment, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Alan Aimson: 37, of Wath Road, Mexborough, threatening behaviour, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Gareth Jones: 32, of Clay Lane, Doncaster, harassment, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Carl Bloor: 20, of Palm Grove, Conisbrough, knowingly receiving stolen goods, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Emil HorvaT: 43, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £1500 compensation.
Daniel Lawrence: 34, of Alexander Road, Balby, drunk and disorderly, 12-month conditional discharge.
Daniel Martin: 24, of St James Street, Doncaster, drug possession, £160 fine, £85 costs.
Reece Pidgeon: 29, of Wellington Road, Lindholme, drink-driving, £400 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
John Gray: 37, of Raleigh Court, Intake, theft, community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £200 compensation.
Paul Rawlings: 36, of Horse Shoe Court, Balby, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Jake Greaves: 31, of Moorgate, Retford, Nottinghamshire, drug possession, £340 fine, £85 costs.
Thomas Woodhouse: 58, of Amberley Rise, Skellow, harassment, community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work supervised, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.
Nigel Moody: 63, of Airstone Road, Askern, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 15-month driving ban.
Rotherham
All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.
Craig Weatherley: 25, of Hawthorne Way, Swinton, drug possession, three months’ jail.
Luke Arnold: 30, of Brameld Road, Swinton, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £85 costs.
Diane Muirhead: 32, of Bond Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £40 costs.
Lyndsey Woodcock: 32, of Grange Road, Swinton, assault, community order with curfew requirement, £100 compensation, £200 costs.
Sheffield
All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Farhan Donnelly: 28, of Park Road, Askern, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Henry Sibenge: 33, of Chequer Road, Doncaster town centre, driving without insurance, £160 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Joshua Weston: 20, of Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £120 fine, six points on licence.
Scott Bell: 22, of Victoria Street, Darfield, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Peter Doughty: 35, of Athelstane Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
James Larner: 29, of Nutwell Lane, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.