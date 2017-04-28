Court round-up - Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield, and Barnsley, magistrates’ courts

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Darrian Haxell: aged 21, of Stone Close, Hexthorpe, racially aggravated assault, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 12 weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Sheryl Boswell: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £8 compensation, £105 costs.

John Henry Bowman: aged 41, of Emerson Avenue, Stainforth, theft, conditionally for 12 months, £121.45 compensation.

Thomas John Crook: aged 36, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, town centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements, £275 costs.

Tracey Alexandra Simpson: aged 48, of Burton Avenue, Hexthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Gareth Ian Wainwright: aged 34, of Newstead Road, Scawthorpe, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Andrew David Yates: aged 36, of Ellesmere Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Scott Paul Peterson: aged 25, of Cosynook, Field Road, Stainforth, breach of restraining order, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £250 compensation, £200 costs.

Peter Butler: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements, 14 days in prison.

Andrew Paul Vance: aged 31, of no fixed address, fraud, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 28 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Lisa Wild: aged 47, of Sylvester Avenue, Balby, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine, £25 costs.

Kye Levelle Brown: aged 22, of Britannia House, Oliver Road, Balby, driving without insurance, driving without licence, driving whilst unfit through drugs, £80 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jordan Bridges: aged 23, of The Avenue, Bentley, assault, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £120 compensation, £150 costs.

John Francis Buck: aged 26, of Riverside Park, Kirkhouse Green, drunk and disorderly, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, unpaid work requirement, £150 compensation, £285 costs.

Craig Marshall: aged 32, of Crossbank, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Leah Taylor: aged 29, of Green Street, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Liam Adams: aged 37, of Sandbeck House, Grove Road, town centre, theft, conditionally discharged for 12 months.

Adrian Guy Douglas Clarke: aged 31, of Firebeck House, James Street, town centre, carried a craft knife in a public place without good reason, 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years, £200 costs, order for the knife to be destroyed.

Georgia Wilkinson: aged 21, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, fraud, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £249.99 compensation, £170 costs.

Jonathan Wayne Herriot: aged 29, of no fixed address, theft, 12 weeks in prison, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £582.94 compensation.

Aaron Mirfin: aged 21, of Coppice Road, Highfields, criminal damage, restraining order imposed, £230 fine, £200 compensation, £115 costs.

Agron Hyseni: aged 46, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, unpaid work requirement, £300 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three months.

Marcel Daniel Smith: aged 30, of Victoria Road, Balby, theft, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Ben Hickling: aged 30, of Charmwood Drive, driving without due care and attention, driving a car when the front offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed, possession of a class B drug, drug driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Rachel Mary Brady: aged 30, of Westminster Crescent, Intake, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 18 weeks in prison.

John Richard Lowther: aged 31, of Great North Road, Woodlands, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £100 compensation.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Sean Mark Fletcher: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Brett Taylor: aged 39, of no fixed address, trespassing with intent to steal, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Andrew Terence Wright: aged 27, of Springwell Lane, Balby, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident to the police, £500 fine, £115 costs, five points on driving licence.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Craig Stuart Burgwin: aged 40, of no fixed address, criminal damage, 28 days in prison, £115 costs.

Steven Paul Gent: aged 35, of Deightonby Street, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, sent a grossly offensive message, using threatening or abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Gary Grimes: aged 25, of Cooperative Street, Goldthorpe, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £135 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Paul Anthony Bailey: aged 42, of Rose Tree Court, Cudworth, assault, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, £200 costs.

Michael William Wassell: aged 26, of Albert Road, Goldthorpe, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work, £170 costs, order for destruction of the drug.