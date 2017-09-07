Court round-up

Latest convictions from Doncaster, Barnsley & Sheffield

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Joshua Barter: aged 26, of Wike Gate Road, Thorne, failed to surrender to custody, £50 fine, £80 costs.

Keith Andrew Kennedy: aged 45, of Balby Road, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison, £107 compensation.

Christopher Brian White: aged 28, of Travis Avenue, Thorne, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

John Rupert Marston: aged 32, of Winnipeg Road, Bentley, breach of anti-social behaviour order, assault, criminal damage, 24 weeks in prison, £300 compensation.

John Marston: aged 32, of Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, 24 weeks in prison, £200 compensation, anti-social behaviour order varied.

Darren Peter Makinson: aged 41, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Emma Senior: aged 29, of Horsfair Close, Swinton, Mexborough, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £70 costs.

Kerry Lavina Watson: aged 30, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Ryan John Holmes: aged 35, of Sheppard Road, Balby, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Anthony Michael Burton: aged 54, of Harrow Road, Armthorpe, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Gavin Chambers: aged 32, of The Moorings, Bridge Street, Swinton, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Dylan Paul Eddleston: aged 29, of Aldam Road, Balby, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, £150 fine.

Tony Aaron Ellison: aged 36, of Warwick Road, Intake, theft, 12 weeks in prison, £96 compensation.

Gareth David Peers: aged 33, of Shepherd Road, Balby, breached domestic violence protection order, £60 fine.

Christopher Brian Bartliff: aged 48, of Sylvester Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with requirements of a public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £180 costs.

Jack Allchurch: aged 22, of Highfield Road, Wheatley, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Darcy Lee Del Mar: aged 18, of Exeter Road, Wheatley, was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured someone, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation, various restrictions placed on the dog including having to wear a muzzle in public places.

June Battersby: aged 59, of Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough, driving while unfit to drive through drink, £80 fine, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Scott Byers: aged 44, of South Street, Highfields, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Andrew Calladine: aged 40, of Wroxham Lane, Cusworth, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £415 costs.

Jordan Lee Hutkai: aged 24, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

James Nichols: aged 36, of Kingsgate, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Bozhidar Georgiev: aged 22, of Whitburn Road, Hyde Park, driving without insurance, drink driving, £450 fine, £130 costs six points on driving licence, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Rachel Hill: aged 24, of Hardy Road, Wheatley, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Matthew John Omar: aged 33, of Woodlands Road, Woodlands, drunk and disorderly, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Jonathan Joseph Thorpe: aged 25, of Hamilton Road, Hyde Park, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Geoffrey Wyatt: aged 54, of Zetland Road, Intake, possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance, drink driving, carried a machete in a public place, £350 compensation, £340 fine, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Kimberley Leonard: aged 34, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster, failed to give police information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Mihail Negoita: aged 27, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Lukas Pecha: aged 22, of Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster, driving without a licence, £220 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Kery Louise Farnell: aged 36, of Stubbins Hill, Edlington, Doncaster, failed to produce licence for a police officer, driving a vehicle without a test certificate, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £220 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Andrew David Hotchins: aged 37, of Prospect Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, assault, criminal damage, 30 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £120 fine, £827.83 compensation, £85 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Lesley Ann Bridgen: aged 42, of Furlong Road, Bolton-on-Dearne, drink driving, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.