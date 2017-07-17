Concern mounting for teenage girl missing from home

Concern is mounting for the safety of a South Yorkshire girl missing from home.

Bethany Stoakes, aged 16, was reported missing just before midnight on Thursday, July 13.

She was last seen in the early hours of the previous morning when she left Warren Close, Intake.

Sergeant Richard Mirfin, said: “While it is not unusual for her to spend some time away from home, it is unusual for her not to have made contact with her family during this time.

“Following extensive enquiries, including house-to-house and CCTV analysis, I’d like to ask whether you’ve seen or heard from Bethany over the last five days.

“It’s incredibly important that we see and speak to her, to ensure she is safe and well.

"If you’ve seen her, or know where she might be or where she is staying, please call us."

Dial 101 and quote incident number 1,253 of July 13