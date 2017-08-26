Children’s injuries ‘not all consistent’ with South Yorkshire pub crash say police after man charged with attempted murder

A 29-year-old man accused of trying to kill four children by ploughing into a South Yorkshire pub is today in custody.

Owen Scott appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday morning charged with four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

Sheffield Magistrates Court

Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, was arrested after a grey Dacia Logan containing himself, two girls aged eight and seven, and two boys aged 21 months and nine months, crashed into The Travellers Inn in Copster Lane, Oxspring, at about 12.25am on Wednesday.

The car was travelling along the A629 Copster Lane, near the junction of Bower Hill and Coates Lane, when it left the road and crashed into the front wall of the pub.

The children were taken to hospital with injuries ‘which are not all thought to be consistent with the collision’, South Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman added: “Following his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning, Saturday 26 August, Owen Scott has been remanded into custody.”