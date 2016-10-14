CHED EVANS: Former Sheffield United footballer releases statement following not guilty verdict

Former Sheffield United striker Ched Evans has released a statement following being found not guilty of rape.

Evans, speaking outside Cardiff Crown Court, said: “In the early hours of May 30th 2011 an incident occurred in North Wales that was to change my life and the lives of others forever.

“That incident did not involve the commission of a criminal offence and today I am overwhelmed with relief that the jury agreed.

“I would like to thank my legal team, Judy Khan QC and David Emanuel of Garden Court Chambers, London and Shaun Draycott of Draycott Browne Solicitors, Manchester, for their tireless efforts upon my behalf.

“Thanks go, too, to my friends and family, most notably my fiancee, Natasha, who chose, perhaps incredibly, to support me in my darkest hour.

“Whilst my innocence has now been established, I wish to make it clear that I wholeheartedly apologise to anyone who might have been affected by the events of the night in question.”

