Cars, bins and rubbish set alight in arson attacks across South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire firefighters dealt with a car torched in an arson attack in the early hours of this morning.

The Volkswagen Golf was found burning in Highstone Lane, Ward Green, Barnsley, at 2.20am.

Firefighters also dealt with a Jeep found burning in Pearwood Close, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, in the early hours.

The cause of that blaze is not known.

Last night, rubbish was set on fire in Popple Street, Page Hall, Sheffield and in a garden in Pickup Crescent, Wombwell, Barnsley.

A wheelie bin was also torched in Gardens Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster.

Yesterday, a skip was fired in Hazlebarrow Close, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield.

On Saturday a vehicle was torched in a field along Cobcar Lane, Elsecar, Barnsley; a wheelie bin bin was set alight in an alleyway in Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, Doncaster and a pile of tyres were set on fire in Wentworth Road, Blacker Hill, Barnsley.

A Ford Mondeo was torched in Mill Lane, Treeton, Rotherham, on Friday night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.