Arrests after Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday and Grimsby Town vs Doncaster Rovers derby matches

Police arrested five people after derbies between South Yorkshire's football teams.

Three people were detained as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday shared the points during a 1-1 draw at Oakwell, according to South Yorkshire Police, with one person ejected from the stadium.

Meanwhile two people were arrested as Doncaster Rovers travelled to north Lincolnshire to thrash Grimsby Town 5-1.

Superintendent Dave Hall of Humberside Police said there were also eight dispersal orders issued by officers.

One person was arrested inside Grimsby's Blundell Park ground and one was arrested in Cleethorpes before the game.

Supt Hall said it was a 'very successful operation'.

More than 5,000 Owls fans watched Sam Winnall's opener cancelled out in injury time by Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald, leaving Wednesday just outside the Championship play-off places, while there were about 1,900 Rovers fans in Grimsby to see striker John Marquis bag a hat-trick and take Doncaster to the brink of promotion to League One.

