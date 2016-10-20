Search

Armed police involved in drug raids in Doncaster

Dockin Hill Road - Google

Streets in Doncaster have been sealed off this morning while officers carry out a number of drug raids.

The raids have been carried out on a number of streets around Wheatley Hall Road, close to the town centre.

Allerton Street, Doncaster

The area around Dockin Hill Road and the roundabout on Church Way, close to Doncaster College, was 'sealed off' this morning according to local residents.

Allerton Street was one of the roads affected.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Armed police are currently in the Wheatley Hall Road area of Doncaster carrying out pre-planned warrants at several addresses.

"The road is currently closed from the junction with Christchurch Road and is expected to remain closed for most of the morning."

