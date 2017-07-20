Crew gets soaking at Doncaster’s Dragon boat charity day

Some were soaked as their boat capsized - but it was smiles all round at the annual dragon boat race at Doncaster Lakeside.

Hundreds of intrepid crews entered teams into the contest, which has become a big day on the Doncaster social calendar in recent years, raising thousands of pounds for charities.

Train Sailing pictured taking part in the annual Dragon Boat Challenge. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Dragon Boat MC 3

And after a hard days rowing, it was a team from the Eve Merton Dreams Trust which won the day, calling themselves the Rampton Raiders. The Raiders beat last year’s winners, Denton and Nickels, in a three boat final, along with a third team, Go Green.

But the real winners were local charities, who will receive cash raised by this year’s event, which is expected to raise thousands of pounds.

In total, there were 28 teams on the water this year.

Each took part in three heats, with the fastest qualifying for three semi finals, and the winners of those semi-finals going forward to the final.

'Pushing 30', the team representing Autism Plus, pictured on the Lake. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Dragon Boat MC 5

The Amazon Dragon Boat Flyer was among the more dramatic entrants, with its crew getting a soaking as their boat capsized.

The event was organised by Visit Doncaster and the Rotary Club of St George’s.

Event manager Richard Young was delighted with the day’s activities, which were watched from the banks by hundreds, many who had brought barbecues and gazebos.

He said: “It was brilliant. There were a lot of families cheering from the banks as they watched the action, and there were many dog walkers stopping to take a look as they walked around the lake. I hope it will be back next year.”