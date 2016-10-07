Creepy clown spotted in Sheffield as craze sweeps across UK

A sinister clown has apparently been spotted in Sheffield as the craze which has terrorised the USA sweeps into the UK.

The shadowy figure was apparently spotted lurking on wasteland in Shirecliffe according to a Facebook group devoted to clown sightings in Sheffield.

The page, which has more than 10,000 fans, said the clown was spotted last night.

A user wrote: "We was driving home tonight at around 10:20pm near Shirecliffe. (we saw him) "on some wasteland just stood looking at passing cars."

It comes after we revealed yesterday how a Sheffield Wednesday supporting clown on a mobility scooter had been filmed whizzing through the city.

The short clip shows a person in a white clown mask with tufts of red hair whizzing along Penistone Road past the New Barrack Tavern.

The film and the Shirecliffe sighting comes in the wake of a spate of spooky clown sightings across North America, Australia and the UK - and the re-emergence of a character known as Doncaster Clown, a mystery figure which has supposedly returned to the streets of the town after a six month absence.



In recent weeks, there have been reported clown sightings in Liverpool, Manchester, Wales and Northumbria, where police were moved to reassure local children as well as plenty of other sightings at towns and villages across Britain.