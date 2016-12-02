Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Doncaster and Chesterfield

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Chesterfield and Sheffield magistrates’ courts between Monday, November 21, and Thursday December 1.

Sheffield

All addresses are in Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Mazain Fawed Kaladi: 24, of Lucas Street, possession of cannabis, fined £80, costs £85.

Daniel Brooke: 35, of Sterndale Road, Millhouses, rail travel avoiding payment, fined £440, compensation £61.20, costs £130.

Hasnain Ahmed: 19, of Sicey Avenue, Firth Park, possession of diamorphine and crack cocaine, fined £120, costs £85.

Gareth Frederick Edwards: 36, of Coronation Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, harrassment, 12 month restraining order, fined £120, costs £85.

Lee Malcolm Galvin: 39, of Attlee Close, Maltby, theft, 12 day community rehabilitation order, compensation £62, costs £85.

Lee Latham: 47, of Cavendish Court, theft, fined £120, compensation £105, costs £85.

Tyrell Rose: 19, of Binsted Drive, Wadsley Bridge, theft, 12 months conditional discharge, compensation £450, costs £40.

Jaswinder Sandhu: 42, of Totley Brook Road, Totley Brook, driving over twice the legal alcohol limit, fined £600, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Corey Lee Stanley: 20, of Romney Close, Flanderwell, Rotherham, theft, fined £80, costs £85.

Jordan Lee Woolhouse: 23, of Mahon Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, wilful obstruction of a police officer, fined £80, costs £85.

Lee James Gedney: 32, of no fixed abode, vehicle damage, theft, jailed for four months .

Jack Jordan Walker: 24, of Pentland Gardens, Waterthorpe, rail travel avoiding payment, fined £40, compensation £10.80, cost £40.

Adam Lee Hopkinson: 22, c/o GWB Harthills, 7 North Church Street, driving without due care and attention,using threatening and abusive words, fined £180, compensation £50.

Christopher Stephen Abbott: 34, of Atlantic Road, Lowedges, breach of non-molestation order, fined £120, costs £50.

Ben Patrick Fell: 28, of St Johns Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, possession of cannabis, 25 day community rehabilitation order.

Chantelle Sykes: 23, of Pollard Crescent, Southey Green, criminal damage, possession of a knife, 14 day curfew, compensation £100, costs £85, 30 day community rehabilitation order.

Fernando Vieira Magalhaes: 56, of Longley Hall Road, Longley, possession of cannabis, six months conditional discharge, costs £85,.

Joseph William McKay: 76, of Kiveton Lane, Todwick, Rotherham, driving without due care and attention, fined £120, costs £600.

Doncaster

All addresses are in Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Leanne Marie McLelland: 31, of Ronald Road, Balby, assault, seven day curfew, five day community rehabilitation order, compensation £100, costs £150.

Kevin Burrows: 24, of Primrose Place, driving without a licence or insurance, 12 month community order, 150 hours of unpaid work, costs £85.

Sarah Louise Crooks: 37, of Asquith Road, Bentley, theft, 14 day curfew, 20 days community rehabilitation order, costs £85.

Jayne Ford: 51, of Kirby Street, Mexborough, benefit fraud, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

Louise Angela Stott: 40, of St Mary’s Road, benefit fraud, community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, costs £85.

Craig Anthony Roe: 25, of Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe, theft of clothing, committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 week community rehabilitation order, costs £85.

Stewart John Ross: 42, of Shaftsbury Avenue, Intake, theft of clothing, toiletries and food, committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, 30 day community rehabilitation order, compensation £388.83.

Chesterfield

All addresses are in Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Matthew Gibbons: 27, of Hill Grove, Barrow Hill. Pleaded guilty to entering a building as a trespasser and stole a Makita Drill to a value unknown. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £160 costs. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order in that he failed to report to the relevant officer. Fined £40.

Raymond Kevin Watson: 48, of Morven Street, Creswell, non-payment of a fine of £874, committed to custody for 28 days suspended ,to pay £10 per fortnight or serve 28 days custody.

Daniel Gareth Banks: 37, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, damaging a window valued at £100, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge.

Sarah Gouldin: 41, of Gorse Valley Road, theft. fined £270 ,£40 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £160 costs.

John Topham: 23, of Chantrey Avenue., drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge., £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Will Ewan Parsons: 18, of Wood View, Renishaw, drug possession, Committed to detention for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, 150 hours of unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs

Leon Newbould: 31, of Mound Road, driving while disqualified, committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for one year., £115 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for six months.

Mark Andrew Cropper: 42, of Berwyn Close, assault, damaging a window to a vehicle to the value of £100, community order until November 21, 2017, rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40, compensation of £400 and £100.

Natalie Jane Passey: 19, of Ashleigh Road, Barlborough, assault, damaging a towel holder valued at £10, Community order until November 21, 2017, rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work, restraining order, Compensation £200, costs £300.

Bernard Brendon John Williams: 47, of The Hollow, Bamford, assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty, £440 fine ,£100 compensation, £44 victim surcharge and £210 costs.