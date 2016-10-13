Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
George Coyne: aged 72, of Asquith Road, Bentley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £130 compensation, £85 costs.
Garry Noonan: 42, of no fixed address, assault, two weeks’ jail, £100 compensation.
Ilbay Ozran: 48, of Birch Road, Cantley, assault, £100 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Lee Clifton: 38, of Cross Bank, Balby, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £158 compensation, £85 costs.
Charlotte Bingham: 32, of Wembley Road, Moorends, criminal damage, £40 fine, £80 compensation, £85 costs.
Rachel Brady: 29, of Westminister Crescent, Intake, theft, £75 fine, £85 costs.
Darrell Coleman: 18, of Spring Gardens, Doncaster town centre, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £30 compensation.
Gavin Hill: 37, of Plantation Road, Thorne, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £46 compensation, £85 costs.
John Dodds: 30, of Crossfield Lane, Skellow, drink-driving, £250 fine, 16-month driving ban.
David Redmile: 46, of Princess Avenue, Stainforth, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Stewart Ross: 42, of Shaftesbury Avenue, Wheatley Hills, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Ben Craig: 24, of St James Street, Hyde Park, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Craig Hughes: 36, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main, assault, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation.
David Lawley: 54, of St James Street, Hyde Park, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation.
Adam Wright: 42, of Summerfield Drive, Blaxton, drink-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, 20-month driving ban.
Aaron Bridges: 27, of Coppice Road, Highfields, drunk and disorderly, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
William Crockett: 50, of Spring Gardens, Doncaster town centre, theft, one months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £40 compensation.
Lee Goddard: 49, of Redbourne Road, Bentley, drink-driving, £100 fine, £85 costs, 14-month driving ban.
Mark Sheppard: 39, of Micklethwaite Road, Moorends, theft, £50 fine, £30 compensation, £85 costs.
Louise Nunn: 36, of Cedar Road, Thorne, failing to surrender to custody, six-month conditional discharge.
Ben Taylor: 20, of Charles Street, Skellow, breach of community order, community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.
Christopher Webster: 48, of Amersall Crescent, Scawthorpe, drug production, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months.
Shane Clark: 61, of Grainger Close, Edlington, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months,
Terence Walls: 46, of Church Way, Doncaster town centre, theft, four months’ jail, £550 compensation.
Tony Potts: 33, of Repton Road, Carcroft, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £600 compensation, £45 costs.
Jade Edmans: 24, of Challenger Crescent, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, theft, £125 fine, £85 costs.
Richard Nightingale: 30, of Blackthorn Close, Scunthorpe, drink-driving, community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, 32 months’ driving ban.
Ryan Buttery: 31, of Allerton Street, Doncaster town centre, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £29.98 compensation, £85 costs.
Lee Moore: 36, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, drug production, five months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.
Jamie Simpson: 25, of Aldam Road, Warmsworth, criminal damage, 18-month conditional discharge, £150 compensation, £85 costs.
Jade Starr: 20, of St James Street, Hyde Park, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months.
Jamie Andrews: 34, of Ellison Street, Thorne, driving without a licence, £100 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Allison Thomas: 49, of St James Gardens, Hexthorpe, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £60 costs.
Mark Stanton: 32, of Beechville Avenue, Swinton, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order with curfew requirement, £250 compensation.
Christopher Turner: 41, of no fixed address, 10 days’ jail, £28 compensation.
Darren Burns: 38, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham, drug production, £150 fine, £20 costs.
Cavan Facer: 24, of Oversley Road, Wheatley Park, drink-driving, £375 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.
Lewis Greenhough: 19, of Huntington Street, Bentley, drunk and disorderly, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Sheffield
All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Simone Moore: 19, of Sandymount Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Omar Mahmood: 28, of Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, driving without due care and attention, £160 fine, £85 costs, five points on licence.
Brad Wake: 26, of Ashberry Close, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Barnsley
All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.
Carl Levitt: 32, of Neville Court, Wombwell, theft, 26 weeks’ jail, £240 compensation.
Neil Spencer: 32, of Ingleborough Drive, Sprotbrough, drug production, three months’ jail.
Rotherham
All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.
Stevie Phillips: 24, of Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, assault, community order imposed with rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation imposed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.