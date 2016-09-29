Search

Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham magistrates’ courts

Court news

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Alin Lazareanu: aged 27, of Balby Road, Balby, drink-driving, £400 fine, £85 costs, two years’ driving ban.

John Poole: 50, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, drink-driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, two years’ driving ban.

Darren Rock: 43, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £40 costs.

Lee Rowland: 36, of The Avenue, Campsall, drug-driving, £170 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Ryan Clark: 23, of Fiddlers Drive, Armthorpe, possession of a bladed article, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Gary Cooper: 43, of Don Street, Wheatley, failing to surrender to custody, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement.

David Aitken: 37, of Bentley Road, Balby, drunk and disorderly, three-month conditional discharge.

Dale Jewell: 34, of Argyll Avenue, Intake, theft, £500 compensation.

Jonathan Strowger: 35, of St James Street, Hyde Park, drunk and disorderly, three-month conditional discharge.

Jack Davies: 19, of Denton Green Lane, Kirk Sandall, drunk and disorderly, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Anthony Higgins: 31, of St Mary’s Court, Rutland Street, Doncaster town centre, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Philip Barrow: 52, of Roughwood Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Joshua Barnett: 19, of no fixed address, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Robert Molson: 26, of Carr Viw Avenue, Balby, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Tony Reckless: 36, of no fixed address, theft, one months’ jail.

Lee Bickerstaff: 22, of Tennyson Avenue, Sprotbrough, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

David Jackson: 35, of Markham Avenue, Carcroft, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs.

Clarissa Grundy: 21, of Toftstead, Armthorpe, taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Jonathon Moore: 21, of Redbourne Road, Bentley, theft, £65 fine, £85 costs.

Jade Simmonite: 22, of Sandringham Road, Intake, theft, £40 fine, £85 costs, £40 fine.

Michael Houghton: 31, of Plowman Way, Wingfield, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order, restraining order imposed, £5 fine, £175 compensation, £85 costs.

Marchin Przerwa: 29, of Cheshire Road, Wheatley, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Daniel Faultless: 23, of Aintree Avenue, Cantley, drug possession, £125 fine, £85 costs.

Andrew Bowman: 37, of Warenne Road, Dunscroft, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £40 costs.

John Neate: 25, of Evelyn Avenue, Intake, theft, £100 fine, £85 costs.

Paul Roden: 38, of Scotsman Drive, Bentley, drug production, community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Krishna Sha: 28, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Liam Tomlinson: 29, of Victoria Road, Edlington, theft, two weeks’ jail.

Jake Carter: 19, of Litton Walk, Town End, assault, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Damien McDaid: 33, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, driving while disqualified, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs, nine months’ driving ban.

Ryan Crookes: 26, of Markham Road, Edlington, breach of community order, £75 costs.

David Kidd: 22, of Parkinson Street, Wheatley, breach of community order, £75 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Jayne Iredale: 44, of Sheffield Road, Birdwell, Barnsley. driving without insurance, £180 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Stephen Squires: 42, of South Drive, Bolton-on-Dearne, possession of a firearm unlawfully, £80 fine, £85 costs.

Wayne Warburton: 31, of Neville Court, Wombwell, assault, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Liam McNicholas: 27, of no fixed address, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation.

Zbigniew Misiurski: 41, of Haverhill Grove, Wombwell, assault, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Davif Fairweather: 37, of Sackville Street, Town End, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £77 compensation, £85 costs.

Shaun Tolley: 32, of Garden Street, Darfield, drink-driving, two years’ conditional discharge, £15 fine, four years’ driving ban.

Alan Green: 64, of Doncaster Road, Barnsley town centre, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

Christopher Fitzpatrick: 28, of New Winterwell, Wath-upon-Dearne, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Oliver Beel: 24, of Wilson Avenue, Rawmarsh, assault, three months’ jail, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Martin Coleman: 24, of St Johns Road, Swinton, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £467.47 compensation.

Normunds Gurskis: 46, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £5 fine.

Jay Cheek: 54, of Stacey Crescent, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, criminal damage, 18-month conditional discharge.

Karl Collins: 45, of Sikes Road, North Anston, theft, community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £80 compensation, £85 costs.

Dale Thomas: 37, of Bradburys Close, Parkgate, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.