Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
Michael Watson: aged 37, of Maple Grove, Armthorpe, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
John Watson: 41, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, four months’ jail.
Kyle Bartliffe: 27, of Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.
Ryan Ezard: 20, of Warren Close, Intake, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.
Stephen Phelps: 30, of Sceptre Grove, Rossington, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.
Cameron Gaw: 19, of Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe, breach of community order, community order with 10 hours’ unpaid work supervised. John Gray: 37, of Raleigh Court, Intake, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised. Gary Robinson: 35, of Church Street, Bentley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £30 compensation.
Tima Rattigan: 35, of North Square, Edlington, theft, six weeks’ jail.
Christian Csaszar: 39, of Hennessey Court, Thorne, drink-driving, community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, 26 months’ driving ban.
Stacey Brown: 30, of Victoria Road, Balby, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Matthew Hartley: 37, of Elsworth Close, Doncaster town centre, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Michal Piorkowski: 27, of Kings Road, Doncaster town centre, theft, £150 fine, £25 compensation, £85 costs.
Jason Dunn: 44, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, 10 weeks’ jail.
Katie Newby: 45, of Rockliffe Avenue, Balby, assault, 14 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £150 compensation.
Richard Beach: 44, of Cavendish Road, Deepdale, Rotherham, breach of restraining order, five months’ jail.
Jason Dunn: 44, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, 12-month conditional discharge, £25 costs.
Nicole Beioley: 25, of Staveley Street, Edlington, drink-driving, £150 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Liam Cuttell: 23, of Langold Drive, Norton, drug-driving, £200 fine, £85 costs, 15-month driving ban.
Harry Holland: 21, of Linden Grove, Edlington, drink-driving, £165 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.
Alistair Lees: 27, of Don Street, Doncaster town centre, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £60 compensation, £85 costs.
Martin Soffe: 47, of Crossways South, Wheatey Hills, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.
Aaron McHale: 21, of Raintree Court, Cusworth, drug-driving, £440 fine, £150 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Kevin Fullerton: 31, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £40 compensation.
Michael Hill: 23, of Riverdale Road, Scawthorpe, assault, £180 fine, £75 compensation, £310 costs.
Kristina Allena: 27, of Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Gary Baskerville: 29, of no fixed address, breach of community order, community order to continue, £40 fine, £75 costs.
Carl Wynne: 33, of Harlington Court, Denaby, theft, one months’ jail.
Paul Goulding: 49, of Sandal Road, Conisbrough, breach of restraining order, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £300 costs.
Chelsea Smith: 26, of Glenholme Drive, Stradbroke, Sheffield, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £100 costs.
Peter Holmes: 36, of Broxholme Lane, Doncaster town centre, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine.
Sheffield
All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Michael Deville: 31, of Arundel Avenue, Dalton, Rotherham, breach of restraining order, two months’ jail, £85 costs.
Simon Pokuta: 41, of Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Carl Woolley: 39, of Princes Street, Rotherham town centre, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.
Ian Battersby: 47, of no fixed address, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £220 compensation, £40 costs.
Michael Gray: 31, of Mowbray Street, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.
Daniel Taylor: 24, of Hatherley Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, nine months’ conditional discharge, £45 costs.
Michael Bowler: 28, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton, assault, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed.
Alan Walton: 39, of Hardwicke Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.
Jack Sheridan: 20, of Kimberworth Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, breach of community order, community order continues.
Michael Williams: 26, of Kenworthy Road, Stocksbridge, breach of suspended sentence order, order continues, £85 costs.
Barnsley
All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.
Lewis Bell: 30, of no fixed address, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months.
Chad Noble: 26, of Dove Close, Bolton-upon-Dearne, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Jason Wheeler: 46, of Craven Court, Grimethorpe, theft, 10 weeks’ jail.
Michael Leech: 33, of Brook Vale, Monk Bretton, assault, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Anthony Dunn: 33, of Abbots Road, Lundwood, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.
Stefan Winder: 21, of Wakefield Road, Smithies, criminal damage, £60 fine, £120 compensation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.