Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Nicola Law: aged 37, of Wharf Road, Doncaster town centre, failing to surrender to custody, 12-month conditional discharge.

Christopher Turner: 41, of no fixed address, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation activity requirement, £59 compensation.

Rafal Kowalski: 36, of Shadyside, Hexthorpe, assault, six weeks’ jail, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Graham Austin: 39, of Cusworth House, Balby, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 costs.

Daniel Sticklen: 29, of Alexandra Road, Balby, theft, community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work supervised.

Joel Carr: 20, of The Avenue, Bentley, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Ryan Miles: 21, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, breach of community order, community order imposed, £200 costs.

Lee Mcmanus: 39, of Junction Road, Stainforth, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised.

Shane Pearce: 26, of Common Lane, Auckley, breach of community order, £75 costs.

Ricky Sellars: 36, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, theft, community order with curfew requirement.

Ashley Metcalf: 34, of Alderson Drive, Bennethorpe, theft, one months’ jail, £103.40 compensation.

Jonathan Cooper: 31, of High Road, Balby, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £220 compensation.

Cheryl Cooley: 45, of Priestley Close, Balby, criminal damage, 18-month conditional discharge, £300 compensation, £50 costs.

Leanne Cooper: 35, of Winton Road, Armthorpe, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £111 compensation.

Tony Mckend: 21, of Ashfield Grove, Stainforth, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine, £85 costs.

Michael Siddall: 47, of King Edward Road, Balby, drug possession, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Sarah Vallace: 33, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, drink-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, 12-month conditional discharge,

Gemma Downs: 33, of Orchard Street, Balby, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 costs.

Robert Barwell: 24, of Beaufort Road, Armthorpe, theft, £400 fine, £549.99 compensation, £600 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Rudolf Pokuta: 20, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £80 compensation, £85 costs.

David Hickling: 52, of Montgomery Square, Wath-on-Dearne, Rotherham, assault, five months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £1500 compensation.

Adrian Kubiak: 20, of Great Central Avenue, Balby, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £500 fine, £85 costs.

Joseph Round: 35, of Duke Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, assault, community order with programme requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation.

Lorant Duka: 24, of Morley Road, Doncaster town centre, driving without insurance, £600 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.

James Cuthbert: 37, of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £85 costs, £120 fine.

Malcolm French: 38, of Pleasant View, Cudworth, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Neil Kirton: 50, of Schofield Ceescent, Maltby, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Elyse Smith: 21, of Elm Place, Armthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

James Walker: 24, of Lords Head Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster, driving without a licence, £40 fine, £85 costs, three points on licence.

David Wallace: 67, of Rowena Avenue, Edenthorpe, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, £115 fine, six points on licence.

Kieran Whiteley: 26, of Albany Road, Balby, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Donna Herring: 32, of Willow Close, Flanderwell, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs.

Jason Platt: 47, of East Street, Dinnington, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Trevor Adnett: 62, of Regent Street, Hoyland Common, drink-driving, £110 fine, £85 costs, 14-month driving ban.

James Edmonson: 30, of Imperial Mews, Birdwell, drink-driving, £200 fine, £86 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Casey Middleton: 24, of Willow Dene Road, Grimethorpe, drink-driving, £500 fine, £85 costs, 17-month driving ban.

John Paddon: 36, of Gold Street, Barnsley town centre, fraud, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Scott Rowley: 41, of Honeywell Street, Honeywell, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Jamie Scargill: 27, of Race Street, Barnsley town centre, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Anthony Brown: 57, of Wesley Road, High Green, Sheffield, fraud, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £4500 compensation.

Craig Shaw: 27, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley town centre, assault, community order with programme requirement for 90 days, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Ben Unwin: 26, of Gayle Court, Town End, theft, 13 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Daniel Wisnieski: 29, of Cromnwell Street, Thurnscoe, breach of community order, £75 costs.

Danny Charlotte: 25, of Race Street, Barnsley town ce, theft, six weeks’ jail suspended for 18 months, £7 compensation.

Paul Newton: 29, of South Street, Town End, criminal damage, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.