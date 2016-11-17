Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
Nicola Law: aged 37, of Wharf Road, Doncaster town centre, failing to surrender to custody, 12-month conditional discharge.
Christopher Turner: 41, of no fixed address, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation activity requirement, £59 compensation.
Rafal Kowalski: 36, of Shadyside, Hexthorpe, assault, six weeks’ jail, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.
Graham Austin: 39, of Cusworth House, Balby, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 costs.
Daniel Sticklen: 29, of Alexandra Road, Balby, theft, community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work supervised.
Joel Carr: 20, of The Avenue, Bentley, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.
Ryan Miles: 21, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, breach of community order, community order imposed, £200 costs.
Lee Mcmanus: 39, of Junction Road, Stainforth, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised.
Shane Pearce: 26, of Common Lane, Auckley, breach of community order, £75 costs.
Ricky Sellars: 36, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, theft, community order with curfew requirement.
Ashley Metcalf: 34, of Alderson Drive, Bennethorpe, theft, one months’ jail, £103.40 compensation.
Jonathan Cooper: 31, of High Road, Balby, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £220 compensation.
Cheryl Cooley: 45, of Priestley Close, Balby, criminal damage, 18-month conditional discharge, £300 compensation, £50 costs.
Leanne Cooper: 35, of Winton Road, Armthorpe, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £111 compensation.
Tony Mckend: 21, of Ashfield Grove, Stainforth, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine, £85 costs.
Michael Siddall: 47, of King Edward Road, Balby, drug possession, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Sarah Vallace: 33, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, drink-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, 12-month conditional discharge,
Gemma Downs: 33, of Orchard Street, Balby, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 costs.
Robert Barwell: 24, of Beaufort Road, Armthorpe, theft, £400 fine, £549.99 compensation, £600 costs.
Sheffield
All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Rudolf Pokuta: 20, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £80 compensation, £85 costs.
David Hickling: 52, of Montgomery Square, Wath-on-Dearne, Rotherham, assault, five months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £1500 compensation.
Adrian Kubiak: 20, of Great Central Avenue, Balby, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £500 fine, £85 costs.
Joseph Round: 35, of Duke Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, assault, community order with programme requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation.
Lorant Duka: 24, of Morley Road, Doncaster town centre, driving without insurance, £600 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.
James Cuthbert: 37, of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £85 costs, £120 fine.
Malcolm French: 38, of Pleasant View, Cudworth, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Neil Kirton: 50, of Schofield Ceescent, Maltby, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Elyse Smith: 21, of Elm Place, Armthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
James Walker: 24, of Lords Head Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster, driving without a licence, £40 fine, £85 costs, three points on licence.
David Wallace: 67, of Rowena Avenue, Edenthorpe, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, £115 fine, six points on licence.
Kieran Whiteley: 26, of Albany Road, Balby, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Donna Herring: 32, of Willow Close, Flanderwell, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs.
Jason Platt: 47, of East Street, Dinnington, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Barnsley
All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.
Trevor Adnett: 62, of Regent Street, Hoyland Common, drink-driving, £110 fine, £85 costs, 14-month driving ban.
James Edmonson: 30, of Imperial Mews, Birdwell, drink-driving, £200 fine, £86 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Casey Middleton: 24, of Willow Dene Road, Grimethorpe, drink-driving, £500 fine, £85 costs, 17-month driving ban.
John Paddon: 36, of Gold Street, Barnsley town centre, fraud, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Scott Rowley: 41, of Honeywell Street, Honeywell, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Jamie Scargill: 27, of Race Street, Barnsley town centre, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.
Anthony Brown: 57, of Wesley Road, High Green, Sheffield, fraud, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £4500 compensation.
Craig Shaw: 27, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley town centre, assault, community order with programme requirement for 90 days, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Ben Unwin: 26, of Gayle Court, Town End, theft, 13 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.
Daniel Wisnieski: 29, of Cromnwell Street, Thurnscoe, breach of community order, £75 costs.
Danny Charlotte: 25, of Race Street, Barnsley town ce, theft, six weeks’ jail suspended for 18 months, £7 compensation.
Paul Newton: 29, of South Street, Town End, criminal damage, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.