Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

John Kirton: aged 35, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £14.99 compensation, £150 costs.

Nicholas Crossley: 23, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Carl Forshaw: 38, of Harrington Street, Doncaster town centre, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £20 compensation, £40 costs.

Asif Ahmed: 24, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, possession of an offensive weapon, community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Hugh Irvine: 50, of Borrowdale Close, Carcroft, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 15-month driving ban.

Dale Jewell: 34, of Argyll Avenue, Intake, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £15 compensation, £85 costs.

Kerry Watson: 29, of Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £40 costs.

Carl Bray: 43, of no fixed address, theft, £50 costs.

Andrew Lowe: 44, of Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar, theft, 10 weeks’ jail, £200 compensation.

Nathan Stollery: 22, of no fixed address, criminal damage, £370 compensation.

Nathan Larence: 27, of no fixed address, theft, three months’ jail.

Daniel Hames: 31, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, breach of community order, community order with 14 hours’ unpaid work supervised.

Mark Perkins: 33, of Alexandra Road, Moorends, breach of community order, community order imposed with 10 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £250 costs.

Sheryl Boswell: 36, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks’ jail, £268 compensation.

Andrew Calladine: 39, of Shadyside, Hexthorpe, breach of restraining order, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Simon Trickett: 43, of no fixed address, breach of supervision requirements, two weeks’ jail.

Charlotte Cooper: 22, of Morrison Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, £150 fine, £85 costs.

Jack Davies: 19, of Dentons Green Lane, Kirk Sandall, drunk and disorderly, £200 fine, £85 costs.

Claudiu Dunavete: 32, of Sheardown Street, Hexthorpe, community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, three years’ unpaid work supervised.

Laura Harrison: 34, of Cecil Avenue, Warmsworth, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Paul Hopkins: 33, of Potts Lane, Crowle, Scunthorpe, drink-driving, £225 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Stephen Howarth: 27, of East Avenue, Woodlands, criminal damage, community order with alcohol treatment requirement, £800 compensation.

Aaron Mewse: 45, of Kings Terrace, Askern, drink-driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, 16-month driving ban.

David Thompson: 52, of Church Street, Bentley, criminal damage, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £204 compensation.

Lee Welch: 47, of St Georges Road, Thorne, drink-driving, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, three years’ driving ban.

Lee Guest: 34, of Abbey Road, Dunscroft, breach of restraining order, 18 weeks’ jail.

Mark Metcalf: 43, of Lennox Road, Intake, criminal damage, £100 fine, £100 compensation, £250 costs.

Styephen Farrar: 34, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine.

Brian Gunn: 70, of Ashfield Grove, Stainforth, breach of restraining order, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Thomas Crook: 25, of no fixed address, assault, 18 weeks’ jail, £100 compensation.

Ashley Jameson: 34, of Newmarsh Drive, Askern, driving while disqualified, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Anna Ruga: 24, of no fixed address, possession of a bladed article, four weeks’ detention suspended for 12 months.

Alieu Ceesay: 50, of Staveley Street, Edlington, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, eight points on licence.

Sean Harrison: 30, of Hollings Lane, Ravenfield, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, six-month conditional discharge, £40 costs.

Liam Anderson: 21, of Frederick Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Robert Barwell: 24, of Beaufort Road, Intake, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Flavius Ilie: 24, of Fern Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Andrei Unghianv: 32, of Claycliffe Terrace, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Bryan Lowe: 75, of Southfield Lane, Thurnscoe, assault, 12-month conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Oliver Richards: 30, of Rose Avenue, Darfield, theft, 10 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Louise Cooper: 42, of Strafford Avenue, Elsecar, drink-driving, £184 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Christine Blower: 41, of no fixed address, assault, two weeks’ jail, £75 compensation.

Brian Morley: 34, of Beechlea, Thurnscoe, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine, £20 compensation, £85 costs.

John Robertson: 38, of Seymour Road, Maltby, Rotherham, theft, two weeks’ jail, £84 compensation.

John Miles: 42, of Lythe Street, Wombwell, assault, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs

Julian Jones: 43, of Victoria Street, Stairfoot, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.