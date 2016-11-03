Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Darren Anderson: aged 28, of Highfield Road, Askern, theft, two weeks’ jail, £10 compensation, £896.43 compensation.

Kyle Bartliff: 27, of Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley Park, possession of an offensive weapon, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Darryl Barrett: 37, of Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £90.05, £200 costs.

Violeta Dambrauskaite: 33, of Staveley Street, Edlington, breach of community order, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised.

Steve Gaunt: 35, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Hexthorpe, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Stephen Howarth: 27, of East Avenue, Woodlands, breach of community order, community order with curfew requirement, £75 costs.

Naryle Shields: 23, of Hunt Lane, Bentley, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 costs.

Craig Spink: 32, of St Michaels Drive, Thorne, breach of suspended sentence order, order to continue, £75 costs.

Joshua Throup: 24, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Jordan Rowe: 19, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, theft, detention in a young offenders’ institution for one month, £50 compensation.

Michael Lee: 30, of Sandringham Road, Intake, criminal damage, £150 fine.

Matthew Allison: 30, of Challaner Green, Westfield, Sheffield, arson, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £200 compensation.

Claire Frost: 37, of Elmhirst Road, Thorne, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £94 compensation.

Launa Owen: 25, of Spanskye Street, Hexthorpe, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £79.97 compensation.

Aleksas Antanavicious: 30, of Farthing Avenue, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, drink-driving, £220 fine, £85 costs, 40-month driving ban.

Steyle Bailey: 28, of Penistone Street, Doncaster town centre, possession of a bladed article, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Kirsty Cartlidge: 26, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley Park, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £220 compensation, £85 costs.

Loyd Crossland: 22, of Old Hall Road, Bentley, theft, £110 fine, £17.07 compensation, £85 costs.

Geoffrey Fleming: 63, of High Street, Norton, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Alan Potts: 44, of no fixed address, criminal damage, six-month conditional discharge, £500 compensation, £85 costs.

Stephen Ravenhill: 24, of Sandringham Road, Intake, drug-driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, 15-month driving ban.

Gabriel Roman: 28, of Regent Street, Balby, drink-driving, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs, two years’ driving ban.

Mariusz Karczewski: 38, of Lakeside Boulevard, Bessacarr, drug production, community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Clare Taylor: 36, of Lapwing Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract, drug-driving, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs, two years’ driving ban.

Ambrose Watson: 47, of The Green, Moorends, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £130 compensation.

Barry Williams: 49, of East Lane, Stainforth, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Lee Booth: 40, of Abercorn Road, Intake, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Daniel Holt: 19, of West Street, Thorne, assault, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Mariusz Simoloarak: 32, of Winchester Road, Dunscroft, driving while disqualified, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Frederick Hirst: 51, of Oliver Street, Mexborough, possession of a bladed article, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £180 fine, £150 costs.

Daniel Atkinson: 26, of no fixed address, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £400 compensation.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Wayne Smith: 52, of High Street, Grimethorpe, criminal damage, 18-month conditional discharge, £245.74 compensation

Rebecca Gough: 31, of Birdwell Road, Dodworth, theft, six weeks’ jail.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Carl Featherstone: 30, of Thirlmere Court, Mexborough, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Keaomi Finney: 21, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £185 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Johntom Ross: 20., of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Craig Walker: 29, of Askern Road, Toll Bar, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Makesymilian Binczak: 34, of Lakeside Boulevard, Bessacarr, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Daniel Howard: 21, of Elm Place, Armthorpe, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, £80 fine, four points on licence.

Ricky Bates: 31, of Sandymount Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £20.76 compensation.

Hugh Docherty: 35, of Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation.