Search

Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

Courts

Courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Emma Dempsey: aged 37, of Church Road, Edlington, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £30 compensation, £50 costs.

Martin Foley: 59, of Westmoorland Lane, Denaby Main, driving while disqualified, 18-weeks’ jail.

Clive Morgan: 62, of Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe, drink-driving, £275 fine, £85 costs, 16-month driving ban.

Brian Waugh: 27, of Victoria Road, Edlington, drug possession, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Nathan Atkin: 34, of Windsor Road, Town Moor, theft, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £99.90 compensation.

Jordan linacre: 22, of Hawthorne Crescent, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, £115 fine, £85 costs.

Vardan Yesayan: 23, of Winchester Avenue, Wheatley Park, drug possession, £50 fine, £85 costs

Adam Gaffney: 18, of Church Lane, Cantley, driving without a licence, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.

Davd Guest: 42, of The Avenue, Bentley, drink-driving, £250 fine, £100 costs, 40-month driving ban.

Nicola Law: 37, of Queen Street, Balby, theft, three-month jail suspended for 12 months.

Steven Lunness: 34, of Middlegate, Scawthorpe, theft, three months’ jail.

Hayley Sanderson: 32, of Queens Road, Wheatley, theft, community order with alcohol treatment requirement, £50 fine, £50 costs.

Liam Finnegan: 24, of no fixed address, criminal damage, £132 compensation.

Camelia Fintina: 36, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Michael Earnshaw: 35, of Lincoln Road, Wheatley Park, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £65 compensation.

Craig Devy: 30, of Laughton Road, Hexthorpe, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 costs.

Nathan Halls: 27, of Instone Terrace, Askern, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 fine, £620 costs.

Joshua Adams: 19, of Finkle Street, Bentley, criminal damage, community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £857.22, £85 costs.

Lee Darbyshire: 40, of Huntingdon Road, Intake, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Ashleigh Morris: 27, of Old School Lane, Catcliffe, Rotherham, drug production, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Robert Pickersgill: 36, of College Road, Doncaster town centre, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Paul Rodgers: 45, of Longfellow Road, Balby, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £6 compensation, £85 costs.

Reece Tracey: 18, of Stonehill Rise, Scawthorpe, drink-driving, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Shannon Tremlett: 29, of Langdale Road, Carcroft, driving without insurance, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Gemma Wardley: 27, of Bosworth Road, Adwick-Le-Street, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge,

Carl Wood: 25, of Sycamore Drive, Auckley, drink-driving, community order with 240 hours’ unpaid work supervised, 30-month driving ban.

Aaron Ramsey: 28, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £120 fine, £85 costs.

David Boswell: 34, of no fixed address, theft, three months’ jail,

Lee Dunn: 35, of Alexandra Road, Balby, theft, two weeks’ jail.

Darren Tinkler: 37, of Victoria Road, Balby, breach of supervision requirements, two weeks’ jail.

Todd Salter: 27, of Lancaster Avenue, Kirk Sandall, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £100 costs, eight points on licence.

Martin Piovarci: 26, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, breach of community order, community order with 10 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Levi Gough: 21, of Dodsworth Street, Mexborough, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £85 costs.

Peter McMahon: 50, of Buckingham Road, Town Moor, assault, community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work supervised, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Pich: 31, of Bowers Fold, Doncaster town centre, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £25 fine, £100 costs.

Ryan Ezard: 20, of Warren Close, Intake, criminal damage, community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £516 compensation.

John Gallagher: 21, of Westminister Crescent, Intake, possession of an offensive weapon, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Michael McGarry: 34, of Bramton Lane, Armthorpe, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £90.97 compensation.

Liam Eely: 20, of Briton Square, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, drink-driving, 3100 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Anthony Howitt: 46, of Priestly Close, Balby, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Sophie Massey: 21, of Albert Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Brendan Stevenson: 21, of Runnymede Close, Intake, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £85 costs, eight points on licence.

Darren Walker: 51, of Low Lands Walk, Askern, criminal damage, £100 compensation.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Gareth Sedgwick: 37, of Marshgate, Doncaster, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks’ jail.

Jason Thorpe: 28, of Dearne Street, Great Houghton, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

John Hickling: 35, of Victoria Street, Goldthorpe, criminal damage, £85 costs, £85 fine.

Daniel Farr: 35, of Pennyfields, Bolton-on-Dearne, drink-driving, £325 fine, £85 costs, 15-month driving ban.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Makesymilian Binczak: 34, of Lakeside Boulevard, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, six points on licence.