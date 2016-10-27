Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
Emma Dempsey: aged 37, of Church Road, Edlington, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £30 compensation, £50 costs.
Martin Foley: 59, of Westmoorland Lane, Denaby Main, driving while disqualified, 18-weeks’ jail.
Clive Morgan: 62, of Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe, drink-driving, £275 fine, £85 costs, 16-month driving ban.
Brian Waugh: 27, of Victoria Road, Edlington, drug possession, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.
Nathan Atkin: 34, of Windsor Road, Town Moor, theft, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £99.90 compensation.
Jordan linacre: 22, of Hawthorne Crescent, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, £115 fine, £85 costs.
Vardan Yesayan: 23, of Winchester Avenue, Wheatley Park, drug possession, £50 fine, £85 costs
Adam Gaffney: 18, of Church Lane, Cantley, driving without a licence, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.
Davd Guest: 42, of The Avenue, Bentley, drink-driving, £250 fine, £100 costs, 40-month driving ban.
Nicola Law: 37, of Queen Street, Balby, theft, three-month jail suspended for 12 months.
Steven Lunness: 34, of Middlegate, Scawthorpe, theft, three months’ jail.
Hayley Sanderson: 32, of Queens Road, Wheatley, theft, community order with alcohol treatment requirement, £50 fine, £50 costs.
Liam Finnegan: 24, of no fixed address, criminal damage, £132 compensation.
Camelia Fintina: 36, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.
Michael Earnshaw: 35, of Lincoln Road, Wheatley Park, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £65 compensation.
Craig Devy: 30, of Laughton Road, Hexthorpe, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 costs.
Nathan Halls: 27, of Instone Terrace, Askern, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 fine, £620 costs.
Joshua Adams: 19, of Finkle Street, Bentley, criminal damage, community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £857.22, £85 costs.
Lee Darbyshire: 40, of Huntingdon Road, Intake, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Ashleigh Morris: 27, of Old School Lane, Catcliffe, Rotherham, drug production, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.
Robert Pickersgill: 36, of College Road, Doncaster town centre, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.
Paul Rodgers: 45, of Longfellow Road, Balby, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £6 compensation, £85 costs.
Reece Tracey: 18, of Stonehill Rise, Scawthorpe, drink-driving, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Shannon Tremlett: 29, of Langdale Road, Carcroft, driving without insurance, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Gemma Wardley: 27, of Bosworth Road, Adwick-Le-Street, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge,
Carl Wood: 25, of Sycamore Drive, Auckley, drink-driving, community order with 240 hours’ unpaid work supervised, 30-month driving ban.
Aaron Ramsey: 28, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £120 fine, £85 costs.
David Boswell: 34, of no fixed address, theft, three months’ jail,
Lee Dunn: 35, of Alexandra Road, Balby, theft, two weeks’ jail.
Darren Tinkler: 37, of Victoria Road, Balby, breach of supervision requirements, two weeks’ jail.
Todd Salter: 27, of Lancaster Avenue, Kirk Sandall, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £100 costs, eight points on licence.
Martin Piovarci: 26, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, breach of community order, community order with 10 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.
Levi Gough: 21, of Dodsworth Street, Mexborough, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £85 costs.
Peter McMahon: 50, of Buckingham Road, Town Moor, assault, community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work supervised, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Michael Pich: 31, of Bowers Fold, Doncaster town centre, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £25 fine, £100 costs.
Ryan Ezard: 20, of Warren Close, Intake, criminal damage, community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £516 compensation.
John Gallagher: 21, of Westminister Crescent, Intake, possession of an offensive weapon, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.
Michael McGarry: 34, of Bramton Lane, Armthorpe, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £90.97 compensation.
Liam Eely: 20, of Briton Square, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, drink-driving, 3100 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Anthony Howitt: 46, of Priestly Close, Balby, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Sophie Massey: 21, of Albert Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Brendan Stevenson: 21, of Runnymede Close, Intake, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £85 costs, eight points on licence.
Darren Walker: 51, of Low Lands Walk, Askern, criminal damage, £100 compensation.
Barnsley
All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.
Gareth Sedgwick: 37, of Marshgate, Doncaster, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks’ jail.
Jason Thorpe: 28, of Dearne Street, Great Houghton, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.
John Hickling: 35, of Victoria Street, Goldthorpe, criminal damage, £85 costs, £85 fine.
Daniel Farr: 35, of Pennyfields, Bolton-on-Dearne, drink-driving, £325 fine, £85 costs, 15-month driving ban.
Sheffield
All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Makesymilian Binczak: 34, of Lakeside Boulevard, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, six points on licence.
