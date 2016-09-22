Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Justin Fearon: aged 42, of Armitage Road, Balby, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement.

Nicholas Miles: 33, of Carlton Road, Wheatley, breach of community order, £75 costs.

Sheryl Boswell: 36, of Winton Road, Intake, theft, nine months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £93.50 compensation.

Ryan Hodgson: 36, of Balby Road, Balby, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £20 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Anderton: 52, of Longfellow Road, Balby, possession of a bladed article, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Jason Sabin: 27, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands, driving while disqualified, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 costs, 10-month driving ban.

James King: 25, of St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster town centre, breach of suspended sentence order, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Max Sables: 19, of Balfour Road, Bentley, breach of supervision requirements, two weeks’ jail.

Joshua Thorup: 24, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Luke Watson: 22, of Rochester Row, Scawsby, breach of community order, community order with 14 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Alan Aimson: 37, of no fixed address, theft, two months’ jail.

Darrian Haxell: 20, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, breach of suspended sentence order, 10 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £200 costs.

Charles Barnard: 30, of Grange Farm Farmhouses, Fishlake, breach of suspended sentence order, £150 fine,. £150 costs.

James Chaplin: 42, of Thorndyke Road, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Lynda Gardiner: 42, of Thorndyke Mews, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, theft, two months’ jail.

Daniel Mainprize: 26, of Chelmsford Drive, Wheatley Hills, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.

Gheorge Serbanescu: 31, of Hunt Lane, Bentley, driving without insurance, £100 fine.

Kea Tetley: 32, of Chester Road, Wheatley Park, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Colin Turner: 46, of Victoria Road, Hexthorpe, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Anthony Reynoldson: 48, of Aylesbury Road, Intake, driving without due care and attention, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Richard Dyer: 27, of Queen Street, Balby, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Anthony Steel: 46, of Grasmere Road, Carcroft, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Lawrence Smith: 72, of Rose Grove, Wombwell, Barnsley, possession of an offensive weapon, five months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Daniel Sticklen: 29, of Alexandra Road, Balby, theft, £48 compensation.

Wayne Reid: 28, of Cavendish Road, Deepdale, Rotherham, breach of supervision requirements, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Terri Hughes: 30, of Portland Road, New Rossington, fraud, community order with 90 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £3600 compensation.

Matthew Nichols: 37, of Lennox Road, Intake, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Lee Smith: 20, of Westfield Crescent, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, assault, community order with curfew requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

James Mahoney: 56, of Victoria Road, Bentley, criminal damage, criminal damage, nine-month conditional discharge, £55 costs, £445 compensation.

Mark Metcalfe: 43, of Lennox Road, Intake, breach of restraining order, six-month conditional discharge.

Matthew Cook: 35, of Campion Close, Bolton-on-Dearne, Barnsley, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Nikita Hill: 29, of Langthwaite Road, Scawthorpe, drink-driving, community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, 28-month driving ban.

Marius Iliescu: 29, of Princess Crescent, Edlington, drug-driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

George Howell: 39, of no fixed address, criminal damage, two months’ jail.

James Lever: 23, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Mark Siddall: 32, of Cemetery Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Steven Law: 35, of College Terrace, Darfield, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £150 fine, £85 costs, seven points’ on licence.

James Sykes: 28, of Woodside Avenue, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Marian Pecha: 31, of Vickers Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

David Saynor: 69, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £40 costs, six points on licence.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Paul Green: 27, of Hoylemill Road, Stairfoot, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 18 months, £85 costs.

Suzanne Tristan: 36, of Hoyle Mill Road, Stairfoot, theft, four months’ jail.

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

Wayne Clarkson: 33, of Bawtry Road, Bramley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Craig Cleary: 37, of Shearman Avenue, Kimberworth Park, drug possession, community order with curfew requirement.